HAYMAN-WOODWARD SUMMIT 2018 -- Building Value Across Borders

The event was held in Sao Paulo, on September 20 and 21, where the firm provided its expertise on immigration and different visa programs that provide a pathway to entering into the US. A snapshot of the services HAYMAN-WOODWARD offers.

Throughout its history, HAYMAN-WOODWARD has been playing a key role in clarifying the existence and benefits of immigrant visa categories, which have both grown in popularity, especially among individuals with unique skills in their areas of expertise or training, and whose presence in the US will contribute to a job market where many key professionals are lacking, despite the excess of vacancies available in the areas of healthcare, science, engineering, technology, law, education, etc.

"The US offers diverse opportunities to professionals with a solid education, proven experience and differentiated skills in their professional fields. However, many people believe that even with an excellent professional and academic background, they do not qualify for expatriation. Most people are simply unaware of the 187 different types of American visas, many of which allow for the acquisition of a Green Card, and consequently emigrate to the US," said Leonardo Freitas, Managing Business Partner of HAYMAN-WOODWARD."

"During the events, we also had the opportunity to speak about the importance of foreign investment. Especially in this particular moment of political and economic uncertainty in the world, reallocate businesses to countries with an ever-expanding economy like the United States may be crucial to a successful business planning," added Freitas.

The event also had illustrious partners, such as the BS2 bank, Selecta Realty and the Select USA, a governmental agency of the Department of Commerce in the United States. Each one of them contributed to make the Summit a very successful event.

Through a series of personalized one-on-one sessions in Brazil for prospective individuals and businesses looking to expatriate to the States, HAYMAN-WOODWARD continues to solidify its presence abroad and strengthen its position as one of the most prestigious international law firms in the United States, as it supports companies and individuals in their challenges to build value across borders.

SOURCE HAYMAN-WOODWARD PLLC