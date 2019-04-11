Hays and Manchester City Renew Partnership Until 2023

Hays became the Official Recruitment Partner of Manchester City in 2013 and renewed the agreement for the first time in 2016. During the past six years, Hays has extended the relationship with City Football Group to become the Official Recruitment Partner of New York City FC in 2015, as well as Manchester City Women in 2017 and most recently with Japanese side, Yokohama F. Marinos.

As an industry leader who works with thousands of job seekers and employers every day, Hays has helped the Club to build a winning team off the pitch, including recruiting roles across City's legal, finance, HR, commercial, marketing and communications teams across their offices in Manchester, London, New York and Singapore.

Throughout its time as Official Recruitment Partner, Hays and Manchester City have explored the parallels between the world of work and elite sport, with both the men's and the women's teams. This collaboration has formed a rich territory for the partnership, with a strong focus on leadership, development, scouting and understanding the ingredients of building a high-performance team.

In January, Hays launched a series of videos as part of its "Match Your Ambition" campaign, with Manchester City players, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Keira Walsh, Nikita Parris and Jen Beattie. The interviews explored the personal attributes and skills required to forge a successful career in top-flight football and were designed to encourage professionals to develop their own career, using inspirational stories and messaging from the Manchester City players.

Hays will work together with City to curate new and exciting digital and social content over the next four years, continuing to integrate and fully utilise the partnerships to reach audiences all over the world. The renewal will be further boosted by the new naming rights which make Hays an Official Tour Sponsor for the Club's overseas tours and provide further access to exciting experiences for Hays' staff across the globe.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Hays Chief Marketing Officer, said:

"We are delighted to be continuing as the Official Recruitment Partner of Manchester City's men's team for a third term and the women's team for a second term. We established our partnership in 2013, based on a mutual ambition to attract skilled, expert professionals to build high performing teams.

"Since then, Hays has played a key role in sourcing valued members of City Football Group's professional staff to help drive the Club's success off the pitch. We have also explored the synergies between the world of work and elite sport, assessing how the dynamics that drive players to succeed can be applied to everyday careers.

"We are also proud to be partnering with other teams in City Football Group, including New York City FC and Yokohama F. Marinos. It is exciting to see how our two organisations have grown together during this time, and we aim to be innovative and ambitious in how we take our partnership to the next level."

Damian Willoughby, City Football Group Senior Vice President of Partnerships, said:

"For a football club to be successful it needs to have the right people in every position – from the players on the pitch to the professional staff who underpin the operation of the club. Throughout our partnership, Hays has been fundamental in helping Manchester City find great people to help our organisation grow and support our teams' achievements.

"Our partnership with Hays continues to strengthen and we are proud that this has grown beyond our men's team to incorporate our women's team, as well as other clubs from the Group. We are delighted to extend our relationship into this next chapter that will see us mark ten years of this exciting partnership."

