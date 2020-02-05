Haystax Strengthens Executive and Insider-Threat Teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishtech Group is pleased to welcome two widely respected cybersecurity industry leaders to the Haystax team.

Brett Wilson has joined Haystax as General Manager. In this critical new role, he will lead the Haystax business unit of Fishtech Group, and is focused on developing, taking to market and operationalizing innovative approaches that help organizations identify threats and manage risks using the world-class Haystax platform. Brett is part of Fishtech's Executive Team and reports directly to Fishtech Group Founder and CEO Gary Fish.

David Sanders joins Haystax as Director of Insider Threat Operations, responsible for deploying the Haystax Insider Threat Mitigation Suite to the company's enterprise and public-sector clients and supporting the optimization of their existing insider threat programs. Dave reports to Haystax's Vice President of Customer Success Susan Oliver.

"Brett and Dave are accomplished cybersecurity executives who bring a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to our Haystax business unit," said Gary Fish. "With their addition, we are positioned to expand and accelerate adoption of Haystax's award-winning insider threat and physical security software platform to enterprise, federal and state government public safety and education clients."

Brett has over 25 years of technology industry experience creating, marketing, selling and supporting information security software and risk management solutions. He has held various leadership roles at Symantec, Trustwave and CYREN. Most recently, Brett was COO of enSilo, a leader and innovator in the advanced endpoint security market that was recently acquired by Fortinet. "Haystax is an innovator in the application of advanced data science and AI in solving difficult cyber and physical security problems," said Brett. "I am excited to lead Haystax's efforts to help enterprise and government clients manage their risks, and to deliver our solutions to a wider market."

Dave has two decades of experience in program and project management, software development and database design, including eight years as a trailblazer in the development and implementation of advanced insider threat mitigation programs. Most recently, he designed and managed the insider threat program at Harris Corporation, now L3Harris Technologies. Previously, Dave served on the U.S. government's National Insider Threat Task Force (NITTF). "I am impressed with Haystax's pioneering, patented approach to evaluating behavioral and cyber indicators of insider risk, which is both game-changing and unique," he said.

Fishtech CRO Pete Shah added: "As we integrate Haystax as a business unit of Fishtech Group, we are confident that Brett and Dave will help ensure Haystax continues to deliver operational mission success to the dedicated safety and security professionals responsible for managing risk to people, facilities, systems and information."

Both Brett and Dave will be based at the Fishtech Group office in McLean, VA.

