Haywood Hunt and Associates Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Addition of Jeff Filliter to Its Corporate Investigations Team

TORONTO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HaywoodHunt and Associates Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Filliter to its Corporate Investigations Team. Jeff is a seasoned investigator with over 45 years of experience with the R.C.M.P. and Scotiabank as well as in private practice. Jeff holds an honors degree in Administrative Studies (BA), with distinction, has been a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) since 1995, and holds a Private Investigator license for the Province of Ontario. He spent 23 years with the R.C.M.P., primarily in Commercial Crime units in Ontario, and Jeff was in charge of the International Investigative Desk at one of Canada's major financial institutions.

Filliter has an extensive investigative and law enforcement background, specializing in domestic and international fraud, risk assessment and mitigation, due diligence, and asset tracing and recovery. He is accomplished in areas of mortgage, lending and credit fraud, bankruptcy and insolvency, corporate and commercial fraud, relationship management and dealing with high-ranking legal and government officials and law enforcement executives on a global scale.

Jeff is an expert in asset tracing and recovery, financial and white-collar crime, fraud, money laundering, terrorist financing, proceeds of crime, forensic investigations, risk management, and security. He has provided expert testimony in both civil and criminal proceedings globally and has been declared a professional witness in the U.K. in relation to wire transfer fraud.

Haywood Hunt & Associates Corporate Investigation Divisions services include fraud investigations, workplace investigations, mergers and acquisitions, H.R. services, consulting services, OSINT (Open Source Intelligence), skip tracing/locates, global risk management, employee theft, background checks and more.

The Corporate Investigations Division (CID) has experienced professionals in fraud detection, investigation, and sustainable prevention. The division's multi-disciplinary team includes the former head of the RCMP Commercial Crime Section, the former head of the RCMP Stock Market Fraud Section as well as the former senior investigator in charge of the International Investigative Desk at one of Canada's major financial institutions. Being Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE) and Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) with several decades of experience conducting investigations in the public and private sectors across the globe allows them to help organizations locally, nationally and globally without compromise.

Haywood | Hunt & Associates Inc. is a globally recognized full-service private investigation agency with offices in Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Richmond Hill, Oakville, Vaughan and Barrie. The company provides professional and expert investigation services to corporate, legal, and government communities.

For more information on Haywood Hunt's Corporate Investigations Division, please call 1-877-646-7878 or visit the website at https://www.haywoodhunt.ca/.

