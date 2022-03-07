Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market - 59% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with Cargotec Corp. & Clean Harbors Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market is expected to increase by USD 6.25 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hazardous waste handling automation market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA. Infrastructure development projects generate a large volume of hazardous wastes, which will facilitate the hazardous waste handling automation market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Cargotec Corp. - The company offers products such as Multilift Futura 12.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Driver:

Increase in industrial activities:

The increase in industrial activities is one of the key drivers supporting the hazardous waste handling automation market growth. The adoption of waste management by the automobile industry has increased due to the fact that increased demand for raw materials might lead to their depletion. Hence, measures are being taken to use the materials judiciously and manage the wastes efficiently. For instance, Suez provides hazardous waste handling automation solutions to its industrial clients across the world by ensuring compliance with the specific regulations and safety of people, property, and environment at all stages of the waste management process.

Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Trend:

Stringent regulations for hazardous waste transporters:

Stringent regulation for hazardous waste transporters is a major factor supporting the hazardous waste handling automation market growth. The transporters are trained to handle emergency incidents to reduce the impact on the environment and human health. For instance, in India, vehicles used by hazardous waste transporters should be in accordance with the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and should possess certificates from the relevant State Pollution Control Board. Moreover, the vehicle should be painted blue color with a white strip of 15-30 cm width, running centrally all over the body to facilitate easy identification.

Hazardous Waste Handling Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.19 Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cargotec Corp., Clean Harbors Inc., Covanta Holding Corp., Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, Konecranes Plc, Orange County, Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, PaR Systems LLC, PegEx Inc., Recology Inc., REEL SAS, Republic Services Inc., RLC Technologies Inc., Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., Stericycle Inc., Terex Corp., VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, Waste Connections Inc., and Waste Management Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cargotec Corp.

Exhibit 89: Cargotec Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cargotec Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Cargotec Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Cargotec Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Clean Harbors Inc.

Exhibit 93: Clean Harbors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Clean Harbors Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Clean Harbors Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Clean Harbors Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

Exhibit 97: Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems - Overview



Exhibit 98: Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems - Key offerings

10.6 Konecranes Plc

Exhibit 100: Konecranes Plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: Konecranes Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Konecranes Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Konecranes Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 104: Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 105: Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Pallmann Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.8 PaR Systems LLC

Exhibit 107: PaR Systems LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: PaR Systems LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: PaR Systems LLC - Key offerings

10.9 REEL SAS

Exhibit 110: REEL SAS - Overview



Exhibit 111: REEL SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: REEL SAS - Key offerings

10.10 RLC Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 113: RLC Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: RLC Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: RLC Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Stericycle Inc.

Exhibit 116: Stericycle Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Stericycle Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Stericycle Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Stericycle Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 120: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Terex Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

