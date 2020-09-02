Hazelden Betty Ford celebrates National Recovery Month

CENTER CITY, Minn., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Recovery Month, and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is marking the occasion with special webinars, podcasts, helpful resources and activities to celebrate the millions who have overcome addiction and mental health concerns; and to advocate for the millions more who need and deserve help now.

"In this extraordinary time, with so many people struggling amid the stress of the pandemic, recovery is more important than ever," said Kim Albers, Hazelden Betty Ford's director of recovery management. "National Recovery Month provides an opportunity to increase awareness and shine light on the hope, healing, help and community that is available and needed throughout the country."

Here are some highlights of Hazelden Betty Ford's Recovery Month plans:

LIVE WEBINARS

9/15, 3 p.m. CDT—Living in Recovery: Your Ability to Empower Everyone in Recovery

Panelists from Hazelden Betty Ford, Minnesota Recovery Connection and Oregon Recovers discuss how to effectively empower people.

9/29, 3 p.m. CDT—Living in Recovery: Powering Through the Pandemic

Bestselling author and national recovery advocate William C. Moyers, Hazelden Betty Ford's vice president of public affairs and community relations, hosts a panel of people in recovery, who share coping strategies and recovery practices.

PRE-RECORDED WEBINARS

Recovery's Evolution: Moyers and a panel of experts discuss recovery's evolution as a result of the pandemic, and how people in recovery are adapting. (See more pre-recorded webinars.)

PODCASTS

Let's Talk Addiction & Recovery: The award-winning, Moyers-hosted interview series features several new and recent episodes for Recovery Month, including thought-provoking talks with former First Lady Betty Ford's daughter Susan Ford Bales; trauma and addiction survivor, and Blackout Girl author Jennifer Storm; and North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum, among others.

Recovery Road: This new series featuring thoughts, excerpts, and reflections from popular Hazelden Publishing authors and books will include eight new episodes, every Monday and Thursday, during Recovery Month. These brief nuggets of wisdom will cover everything from the brain science of addiction to overcoming anger and resentments during the pandemic.

ADVOCACY

To kick off Recovery Month, Hazelden Betty Ford launched a new monthly Advocacy Update featuring news, views and engagement opportunities on a range of topics important to people and families affected by substance use disorders and recovery, offering free subscriptions here.

Hazelden Betty Ford also is partnering with state and local organizations such as Minnesota Recovery Connection and sponsoring events such as MRC's Virtual Walk for Recovery to lift up recovery voices and help the public and policymakers see that recovery is not only possible—it's everywhere.

CROWDSOURCING RECOVERY VOICES

In a unique, new crowdsourcing approach launched just in time for Recovery Month, Hazelden Publishing is inviting people in recovery to add their voice to one of its next meditation books, allowing people all over the world to be part of an anthology helping others for years to come.

MOBILE APPS & RESOURCES

Throughout Recovery Month, people everywhere can download several free and helpful apps from Hazelden Publishing, including the popular daily meditation app, Twenty-Four Hours A Day. Other free support resources are also available to support people during Recovery Month and beyond.

