Hazelnut Market to grow by USD 2.43 Bn by 2026, Increased Awareness About Health and Nutrition to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hazelnut market size is expected to grow by USD 2.43 bn during 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increased awareness about health and nutrition, increased demand for hazelnut-based foods and beverages, and rising popularity of vegan snacks among Millennials will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hazelnut Market 2022-2026

However, a potential source of allergens, high production costs associated with hazelnuts, and product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased awareness about health and nutrition has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, potential sources of allergens might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Hazelnut Market Segmentation

Type

Processed Hazelnut



Unprocessed Hazelnut

End-user

Hazelnut-based Foods And Beverages



Hazelnut Oil



Cosmetics



Others

Geography

Europe



Middle East And Africa



North America



APAC



South America

The processed hazelnut segment's market share will expand significantly. It is anticipated that the rising demand for processed hazelnuts would continue during the projection period. Hazelnuts that have been processed include those that have been blanched, roasted, diced, and powdered to accommodate the varied tastes, preferences, and requirements of end consumers. They are typically in a format that is ready to be consumed and available to the majority of end consumers. The demand for processed hazelnuts is continuing to rise as people consume more snacks. Buy Sample Report.

Hazelnut Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hazelnut market report covers the following areas:

Hazelnut Market size

Hazelnut Market trends

Hazelnut Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for hazelnut milk as one of the prime reasons driving the hazelnut market growth during the next few years.

Hazelnut Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hazelnut Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hazelnut Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

American Hazelnut Co.

Apex Flavors Inc.

Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc.

BlissOfEarth

Arslanturk Agricultural Products

Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.

AZERSTAR LLC

Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS

Chelmer Foods Ltd.

E.A. Weber and Co.

Ferrero International S.A.

Hazelnut Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist hazelnut market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hazelnut market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hazelnut market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hazelnut market vendors

Hazelnut Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.4 Regional analysis Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 57% Key consumer countries US, Turkey, Italy, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Hazelnut Co., Apex Flavors Inc., Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc., BlissOfEarth, Arslanturk Agricultural Products, Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S., AZERSTAR LLC, Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS, Chelmer Foods Ltd., E.A. Weber and Co., Ferrero International S.A., Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards LLC, Kanegrade Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Namo Organics, NorthStar LLC, Northwest Hazelnut Co., Olam Group Ltd., Oregon Hazelnuts, and Royal Dry Fruits Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Processed hazelnut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Processed hazelnut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Processed hazelnut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Processed hazelnut - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Processed hazelnut - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Unprocessed hazelnut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Unprocessed hazelnut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Unprocessed hazelnut - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Unprocessed hazelnut - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Unprocessed hazelnut - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hazelnut-based foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hazelnut-based foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hazelnut-based foods and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hazelnut-based foods and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hazelnut-based foods and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Hazelnut oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Hazelnut oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hazelnut oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Hazelnut oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hazelnut oil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Arslanturk Agricultural Products

Exhibit 111: Arslanturk Agricultural Products - Overview



Exhibit 112: Arslanturk Agricultural Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Arslanturk Agricultural Products - Key offerings

11.4 Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S.

Exhibit 114: Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Aydin Kuruyemis Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S. - Key offerings

11.5 Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS

Exhibit 117: Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS - Overview



Exhibit 118: Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Balsu Gida Sanayi Ve Ricaret AS - Key offerings

11.6 Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc.

Exhibit 120: Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Bostons Best Coffee Roasters Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Chelmer Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Chelmer Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Chelmer Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Chelmer Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Kanegrade Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Kanegrade Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Kanegrade Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Kanegrade Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 McCormick and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 129: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 NorthStar LLC

Exhibit 133: NorthStar LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: NorthStar LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: NorthStar LLC - Key offerings

11.11 Olam Group Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Olam Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Olam Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Olam Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Olam Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Olam Group Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Oregon Hazelnuts

Exhibit 141: Oregon Hazelnuts - Overview



Exhibit 142: Oregon Hazelnuts - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Oregon Hazelnuts - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

