Hazlnut Boosts Functionality for Restaurants and Clover PoS Customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world, people expect to have access to restaurants and retail stores at their fingertips. Meet Hazlnut, a company that is helping to bring new-age technology to small businesses across the nation.

Hazlnut

Meeting a demand for a millennial market is crucial in today's world, and Hazlnut is helping brands win big with the use of mobile technology. Seamlessly integrated with popular point of sale systems such as Clover, Hazlnut helps deepen customer relationships by boosting customer loyalty through mobile app branding, rewards systems and simple online ordering.

With a background in mechanical engineering, Steven Edwards, Co-Founder at Hazlnut, always had a desire to create something. After seeing the growth of iPhones and smartphones, Edwards saw the potential of having restaurants and small businesses reach their customers through the phones in their pockets.

"I wanted to make apps for today's digital economy. We've all ordered food online or other goods through our phones. We want to empower small brands to compete with national brands. We're out there fighting for the little guys," said Edwards.

Richard Sikes, Hazlnut's second co-founder, has a different story. Sikes has a background in finance and holds a CFA. He found that in his finance career, he was using software to automate business.

"With software, if you can envision it you can build it. We come in and help lift up small businesses to compete with bigger brands like Starbucks and Chipotle. It's rewarding seeing local businesses rise to the competition," said Sikes.

Hazlnut connects restaurants directly to customers through ecommerce, online sales and point of sale kiosks such as Clover, which is used in millions of restaurants worldwide. This saves time for employees so that they don't have to pick up the phone as often and can focus on who they are serving in stores. Wait time decreases and every order can be filled faster.

Optimize your business with an integrated PoS, website and branded app today by scheduling a demo with Hazlnut. To follow their story, visit Hazlnut.com.

Contact:

Christine McFaul

Public Relations Director

(561) 503-6695

christine@ps27ventures.com

Related Images

hazlnut-founders.jpg

Hazlnut Founders

hazlnut-pos-platform-for.jpg

Hazlnut PoS Platform for Restaurants

Related Links

Website

Benefits of Online Ordering Apps

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhbTsPWnqEQ

SOURCE Hazlnut

Related Links

https://www.hazlnut.com

