H.B. Fuller Company Launches Offering of Senior Notes

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today announced that it has commenced an offering of senior notes (the "Notes").

H.B. Fuller intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes to repay a portion of the outstanding term loan under its secured credit facility and for other general corporate purposes.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-236084) (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 24, 2020. Prospective investors should read the prospectus forming a part of that registration statement, the prospectus supplement related to the offering, and the other documents that the company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company and this offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternately, H.B. Fuller, the underwriters or any dealer participating in this offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling or e-mailing J.P. Morgan Securities LLC toll-free at 1-866-803-9204, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649 or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. toll-free at 1-877-558-2607.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Certain statements in this document may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those regarding the pending offering of the Notes and the anticipated use of proceeds. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: whether the offering of Notes will be completed, whether the company will be able to satisfy the conditions required to close the sale of the Notes, the fact that the company's management will have broad discretion in the use of the proceeds from any sale of the Notes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC. All forward-looking information represents management's best judgment as of this date based on information currently available that in the future may prove to be inaccurate.

Director, Assistant Treasurer

H.B. Fuller

Maximillian Marcy

(651) 236-5062

Vice President, Investor Relations

H.B. Fuller

Barbara Doyle

(651) 236-5023

