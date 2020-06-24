H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Diluted EPS of $0.61; $0.68 adjusted diluted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA of $101 million exceeded guidance range

Debt paydown ahead of same quarter last year

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended May 30, 2020.

Items of Note for Second Quarter 2020

  • Strong operational performance with net income of $32 million and adjusted EBITDA of $101 million, which exceeded the company's guidance, driven by solid organic sales results, benefits from restructuring efficiencies, and lower raw material costs.
  • Total organic revenues declined by 7% compared with last year, reflecting the company's broadly diversified customer base and end markets.
  • 7% organic growth in Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives (HHC) revenues, driven by double-digit growth in adhesives for essential goods and packaging.
  • Greater China organic revenues increased approximately 1% versus the same period last year as a result of China's ongoing recovery from COVID-19.
  • Year-to-date cash flow from operations increased by 40% versus the same period in 2019, driven by working capital reductions.
  • Debt paydown of $45 million in the quarter exceeded the amount repaid in the second quarter of last year.
  • The company remains on track to achieve $200 million debt repayment target for 2020.
  • During the quarter, the company increased its dividend payout for the 51st consecutive year.
  • Restructuring savings were $7 million in the quarter. The company has expanded its operational review and now anticipates total savings to be in the range of $55 to $65 million on an annual run-rate basis. The revised amount includes estimated additional savings of $20 to $30 million related to the company's operations and supply chain project initiated this year. These additional savings are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, and be fully realized in 2022.

Summary of Second Quarter 2020 Results
Net revenue of $675 million decreased 11% compared with the second quarter of 2019. Foreign currency exchange rates and the sale of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business negatively impacted revenues by 4% on a combined basis. Organic revenue excluding these impacts was down 7% versus the same period last year. Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives organic revenue increased 7% year over year, with double-digit growth in hygiene, packaging, and health and beauty. Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives organic revenue declined 20% and 15% versus last year, respectively, in-line with the company's planning assumptions for expected impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit margin was 27.4%. Adjusted gross profit margin of 27.7% was down 120 basis points versus last year. The decline was due to lower revenues and unfavorable product mix related to impacts from COVID-19, partially offset by favorable raw material costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $128 million. Adjusted SG&A expense of $125 million declined 10% compared with the same period last year, driven by cost savings realized from the company's business realignment to three global business units and lower discretionary expenses in the quarter. Additionally, interest expense declined 20% driven by the company's accelerated debt paydown and lower interest rates.

As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $32 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $35 million, or $0.68 of adjusted EPS, down from $46 million, or $0.88 of adjusted EPS in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $101 million in the quarter, compared with $121 million in the same period last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.9% versus 16% in the prior year.

"H.B. Fuller's operating performance in the second quarter was strong as our worldwide team relentlessly focused on supporting customers in producing essential goods," said Jim Owens, president and chief executive officer. "Throughout the quarter, we found new opportunities to grow our business while managing costs and working capital. Our business model of global collaboration with local execution and a culture of customer focus enabled us to meet customer needs faster than competitors and gain share. Our supply chain and sourcing teams were able to meet demand while reducing costs and our technical, sales and office staff around the globe embraced new ways of working to increase productivity while reducing expenses. All of this was accomplished without any employees becoming infected with COVID-19 at work in our 72 factories."

Owens continued, "We realized significant growth in Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives revenues by being the first and fastest to support customers during this crisis. Our restructuring into three global business units has resulted in productivity and efficiency gains that helped deliver EBITDA above our guidance range and enabled us to exceed last year's debt paydown in the quarter while raising our dividend. During the quarter, we also scoped new operational initiatives which will generate $20 to $30 million in additional savings. Despite the challenging economic environment, we expect to continue delivering strong cash flow performance in 2020 by operating efficiently, reducing working capital needs and maintaining our debt paydown momentum, all while ensuring the health and safety of our workforce."

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Items
At the end of the second quarter of 2020, the company had cash on hand of $70 million and total debt equal to $1,928 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $79 million and $1,973 million, respectively, at the end of the first quarter of 2020. For the six-month year-to-date period, cash flow from operations increased to $108 million from $77 million for the same period of 2019, driven by improved working capital management. Capital expenditures were $22 million versus $18 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting timing of capital projects and expenditures related to growth initiatives. The company estimates capital investment for the fiscal year totaling $75 to $85 million

H.B. Fuller has more than adequate liquidity to meet any foreseeable needs, including a $400 million revolving credit facility with a feature that allows for an increase of the facility by $300 million dollars if needed. The company also has ample room under its debt covenants using significantly conservative outlook scenarios. 

2020 Planning Assumptions
The extent of COVID-19's impact on global economic factors and the pace of economic recovery as businesses reopen remains uncertain. The company is providing the following planning assumptions based on current economic projections, order patterns and assumptions for global commercial activity:

  • Estimated revenue in the third quarter anticipated to be down 5% to 10% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA anticipated to be approximately $95 million to $105 million.
  • Continued elevated demand for HHC goods, such as food and e-Commerce packaging, paper products, medical and personal protective equipment through the second half of the year, although at a slower rate than experienced in the second quarter as restocking of these products returns to more typical levels.
  • Lower year-over-year demand for durable products and building materials in industries such as new energy, transportation and construction. The company currently anticipates year-over-year comparisons for Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives in the second half of the year will improve compared with second quarter results as industrial production and building construction starts to ramp up around the world.
  • Continued moderate declines in raw material costs in the second half of the year, driven by supply-demand dynamics for specialty chemicals and petrochemical feedstock costs.
  • Continued benefits from restructuring actions taken at the end of 2019.

The company remains committed to managing working capital and cash costs in order to reduce debt by $200 million in 2020. Contingency plans are available as necessary for adjustments in expenses, working capital and capital expense to achieve this target.

Company Update on COVID-19
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, H.B. Fuller's factories have remained open and operational. By rapidly implementing health and safety protocols and business continuity plans around the world, the company has been able to successfully protect employees, reinforce its supply chains, and deliver products to customers.

The company also created new ways to collaborate and accelerate productivity during this period. Over the past few years, H.B. Fuller has made considerable investments in technology, analytics platforms and virtual collaboration tools. The company has leveraged these tools to facilitate decision-making, maintain high levels of customer service, pursue new customer relationships, and accelerate its sales cycle through virtual product trials.

"By quickly mobilizing resources upon the outbreak of COVID-19, we were able to mitigate the severity of its impact on our operating and financial results through the first half of the year," said Owens. "At the same time, we have found new and creative ways of working with customers and colleagues around the globe that will extend beyond this crisis. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage electronic tools and new methods of interacting with customers to improve our speed and agility. We are using the critical lessons learned during this crisis to refine our planning so that we are well-prepared for growth opportunities and any potential headwinds as we progress toward a global recovery."

Conference Call
The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss first quarter results on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call audio and accompanying presentation slides will be available to interested parties via a simultaneous webcast, and may be accessed from the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com/calendar. Participants should access the webcast prior to the start of the call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. Accompanying presentation slides will be available at the link above 30 minutes prior to the call, and the webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately 1 hour after the conclusion of the call, through July 2, 2020. To access the telephone replay dial 1-877-344-7529 in the US, 855-669-9658 in Canada, and 1-412-317-0088 outside the US and Canada, and enter access code 10144467.

Regulation G
The information presented in this earnings release regarding segment operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the "Regulation G Reconciliation" tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained above in our fiscal 2020 Planning Assumptions, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort.

About H.B. Fuller
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of $2.9 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemics; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, and the effect of restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or ability to pay dividends; various risks to stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to our ability to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; we may be unable to achieve expected synergies, cost savings and operating efficiencies from the Royal transaction or the business realignment within the expected time frames or at all; we may be unable to successfully integrate Royal's operations into our own, or such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or more costly than expected; the ability to effectively implement Project ONE;  political and economic conditions; product demand; competitive products and pricing; costs of and savings from restructuring initiatives; geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; the company's relationships with its major customers and suppliers; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and environmental matters; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by COVID-19 and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result.

Further information about the various risks and uncertainties can be found in the company's SEC 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019. All forward-looking information represents management's best judgment as of this date based on information currently available that in the future may prove to have been inaccurate. Additionally, the variety of products sold by the company and the regions where the company does business make it difficult to determine with certainty the increases or decreases in net revenue resulting from changes in the volume of products sold, currency impact, changes in product mix, and selling prices. However, managements' best estimate of these changes as well as changes in other factors have been included.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Percent of

Three Months Ended

Percent of

May 30, 2020

Net Revenue

June 1, 2019

Net Revenue

Net revenue

$

674,602

100.0%

$

759,583

100.0%

Cost of sales

(489,701)

(72.6%)

(541,124)

(71.2%)

Gross profit

184,901

27.4%

218,459

28.8%










Selling, general and administrative expenses

(127,998)

(19.0%)

(146,079)

(19.2%)










Other income, net

3,049

0.5%

2,986

0.4%

Interest expense

(21,644)

(3.2%)

(26,940)

(3.5%)

Interest income

2,898

0.4%

3,023

0.4%

Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

41,206

6.1%

51,449

6.8%










Income taxes

(11,471)

(1.7%)

(16,441)

(2.2%)










Income from equity method investments

1,893

0.3%

1,633

0.2%










Net income including non-controlling interests

31,628

4.7%

36,641

4.8%










Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(15)

(0.0%)

-

0.0%










Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$

31,613

4.7%

$

36,641

4.8%










Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller

$

0.61


$

0.72

Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller

$

0.61


$

0.70











Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

51,420



50,902

Diluted

52,029



52,105











Dividends declared per common share

$

0.1625


$

0.160











Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q)










May 30, 2020

November 30, 2019

June 1, 2019

Cash & cash equivalents

$

70,346

$

112,191

$

100,246

Trade accounts receivable, net

448,126

493,181

499,406

Inventories

388,698

337,267

382,612

Trade payables

319,616

298,869

299,935

Total assets

3,979,060

3,985,734

4,149,864

Total debt

1,928,055

1,979,116

2,193,760

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)












Six Months Ended

Percent of

Six Months Ended

Percent of

May 30, 2020

Net Revenue

June 1, 2019

Net Revenue

Net revenue

$

1,321,166

100.0%

$

1,432,518

100.0%

Cost of sales

(966,003)

(73.1%)

(1,034,134)

(72.2%)

Gross profit

355,163

26.9%

398,384

27.8%











Selling, general and administrative expenses

(269,507)

(20.4%)

(291,792)

(20.4%)











Other income, net

8,018

0.6%

6,351

0.4%

Interest expense

(44,401)

(3.4%)

(53,747)

(3.8%)

Interest income

5,816

0.4%

6,076

0.4%

Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

55,089

4.2%

65,272

4.6%











Income taxes

(17,082)

(1.3%)

(19,581)

(1.4%)











Income from equity method investments

3,527

0.3%

3,198

0.2%











Net income including non-controlling interests

41,534

3.1%

48,889

3.4%











Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(26)

(0.0%)

(4)

(0.0%)











Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$

41,508

3.1%

$

48,885

3.4%











Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller a

$

0.80


$

0.96


Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller a

$

0.79


$

0.94













Weighted-average common shares outstanding:









Basic

51,874



50,827


Diluted

52,305



52,003













Dividends declared per common share

$

0.3225


$

0.315













aIncome per share amounts may not add due to rounding

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)














Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019













Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$

31,613

$

36,641

$

41,508

$

48,885













Adjustments:











Acquisition related activity


(1,266)

539

(998)


623

Organizational realignment

1,550

1,444

5,154


1,794

Royal restructuring and integration

1,910

4,761

5,660


9,126

Tax reform

-

-

(44)


55

Project ONE

855

1,236

2,582


2,049

Other

484

1,015

(926)


623

Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1

35,146

45,636

52,936


63,155













Add:











Interest expense

21,670

26,940

44,431


53,747

Interest income

(2,898)

(3,023)

(5,816)


(6,076)

Income taxes


12,692

16,371

18,284


22,421

Depreciation and amortization expenseA

34,009

35,268

68,561


70,796

Adjusted EBITDA1

100,619

121,192

178,396


204,043













Diluted Shares

52,029

52,105

52,305


52,003

Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller1

$

0.68

$

0.88

$

1.01

$

1.21

Revenue

$

674,602

$

759,583

$

1,321,166

$

1,432,518

Adjusted EBITDA margin1

14.9%

16.0%

13.5%


14.2%

_______________


























1 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

A Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($63) and ($436) for the three months ended May 30, 2020 and June 1, 2019, respectively and ($96) and ($962) for the six months ended May 30, 2020 and June 1, 2019, respectively

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In thousands (unaudited)












Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

Net Revenue:









Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives

$

344,673

$

337,892

$

657,185

$

657,746

Engineering Adhesives

236,063

303,922

484,958

568,294

Construction Adhesives

93,866

111,791

179,023

194,581

Corporate Unallocated

-

5,978

-

11,897

Total H.B. Fuller

$

674,602

$

759,583

$

1,321,166

$

1,432,518











Segment Operating Income:









Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives

$

35,009

$

32,048

$

57,673

$

52,938

Engineering Adhesives

20,149

39,313

35,514

61,299

Construction Adhesives

6,527

8,252

5,152

6,596

Corporate Unallocated

(4,782)

(7,233)

(12,683)

(14,241)

Total H.B. Fuller

$

56,903

$

72,380

$

85,656

$

106,592











Adjusted EBITDA1









Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives

$

48,321

$

44,845

$

84,217

$

78,554

Engineering Adhesives

35,172

54,795

66,087

92,369

Construction Adhesives

16,626

18,272

25,499

26,699

Corporate Unallocated

500

3,280

2,593

6,421

Total H.B. Fuller

$

100,619

$

121,192

$

178,396

$

204,043











Adjusted EBITDA Margin1









Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives

14.0%

13.3%

12.8%

11.9%

Engineering Adhesives

14.9%

18.0%

13.6%

16.3%

Construction Adhesives

17.7%

16.3%

14.2%

13.7%

Corporate Unallocated

NMP

NMP

NMP

NMP

Total H.B. Fuller


14.9%

16.0%

13.5%

14.2%











H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)






Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019














Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

$

41,206

$

51,449

$

55,089

$

65,272














Adjustments:












Acquisition related activity

(1,725)

655


(1,512)


769

Organizational realignment

2,113

1,755


4,978


2,230

Royal restructuring and integration

2,603

4,625


5,589


10,543

Tax reform

-

-


(35)


75

Project ONE

1,165

1,503


2,540


2,604

Other

598

387


1,071


889

Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments2 

$

45,960

$

60,374

$

67,720

$

82,382

_______________












2 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.















H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019














Income taxes

$

(11,471)

$

(16,441)

$

(17,082)

$

(19,581)














Adjustments:












Acquisition related activity

459

(116)


514


(146)

Organizational realignment

(562)

(311)


177


(436)

Royal restructuring and integration

(693)

136


71


(1,417)

Tax reform

-

-


(9)


(20)

Project ONE

(310)

(267)


42


(555)

Other

(115)

628


(1,997)


(266)

Adjusted income taxes3

$

(12,692)

$

(16,371)

$

(18,284)

$

(22,421)














Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

$

45,960

$

60,374

$

67,720

$

82,382

Adjusted effective income tax rate3 

27.6%

27.1%


27.0%


27.2%

_______________












3 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

In thousands (unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019













Net revenue

674,602

759,583

1,321,166


1,432,518













Gross profit

$

184,901

$

218,459

$

355,163

$

398,384

Gross profit margin

27.4%

28.8%

26.9%


27.8%













Adjustments:











Organizational realignment

70

195

151


242

Royal restructuring and integration

697

1,091

1,598


2,509

Other

981

-

991


(3)

Adjusted gross profit4

$

186,649

$

219,745

$

357,903

$

401,132

Adjusted gross profit margin4

27.7%

28.9%

27.1%


28.0%

_______________
























4 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 



























H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

In thousands (unaudited)














Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019













Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

(127,998)

$

(146,079)

$

(269,507)

$

(291,792)













Adjustments:











Acquisition related activity

(1,725)

655

(1,512)


769

Organizational realignment

2,042

1,187

4,826


1,614

Royal restructuring and integration

1,932

3,511

4,043


8,010

Tax reform

-

-

(35)


75

Project ONE

1,166

1,503

2,541


2,604

Other

(382)

387

80


893

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses5 

$

(124,965)

$

(138,836)

$

(259,564)

$

(277,827)

_______________











5 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

In thousands (unaudited)

Hygiene,
Health and
Consumable
Adhesives

Engineering
Adhesives

Construction
Adhesives

Total

Corporate
Unallocated

H.B. Fuller
Consolidated

Three Months Ended May 30, 2020

















Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$

36,804

$

21,598

$

7,708

$

66,110

$

(34,497)

$

31,613

Adjustments:

















Acquisition related activity

-

-

-

-

(1,266)

(1,266)

Organizational realignment

-

-

-

-

1,550

1,550

Royal restructuring and integration

-

-

-

-

1,910

1,910

Project ONE

-

-

-

-

855

855

Other

-

-

-

-

484

484

Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1

36,804

21,598

7,708

66,110

(30,964)

35,146

Add:

















Interest expense

-

-

-

-

21,670

21,670

Interest income

-

-

-

-

(2,898)

(2,898)

Income taxes


-

-

-

-

12,692

12,692

Depreciation and amortization expense

11,517

13,574

8,918

34,009

-

34,009

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

48,321

$

35,172

$

16,626

$

100,119

$

500

$

100,619

Revenue

344,673

236,063

93,866

674,602

-

674,602

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

14.0%

14.9%

17.7%

14.8%

NMP

14.9%




















Hygiene,
Health and
Consumable
Adhesives

Engineering
Adhesives

Construction
Adhesives

Total

Corporate
Unallocated

H.B. Fuller
Consolidated

Six Months Ended May 30, 2020

















Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$

61,291

$

38,433

$

7,518

$

107,242

$

(65,734)

$

41,508

Adjustments:

















Acquisition related activity

-

-

-

-

(998)

(998)

Organizational realignment

-

-

-

-

5,154

5,154

Royal restructuring and integration

-

-

-

-

5,660

5,660

Tax reform

-

-

-

-

(44)

(44)

Project ONE

-

-

-

-

2,582

2,582

Other

-

-

-

-

(926)

(926)

Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1

61,291

38,433

7,518

107,242

(54,306)

52,936

Add:

















Interest expense

-

-

-

-

44,431

44,431

Interest income

-

-

-

-

(5,816)

(5,816)

Income taxes


-

-

-

-

18,284

18,284

Depreciation and amortization expense

22,926

27,654

17,981

68,561

-

68,561

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

84,217

$

66,087

$

25,499

$

175,803

$

2,593

$

178,396

Revenue

657,185

484,958

179,023

1,321,166

-

1,321,166

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

12.8%

13.6%

14.2%

13.3%

NMP

13.5%

_______________

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

NMP: non-material percentage

 

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

In thousands (unaudited)



















Hygiene,
Health and
Consumable
Adhesives

Engineering
Adhesives

Construction
Adhesives

Total

Corporate
Unallocated

H.B. Fuller
Consolidated

Three Months Ended June 1, 2019
















Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$

33,397

$

40,397

$

9,236

$

83,030

$

(46,389)

$

36,641

Adjustments:
















Acquisition related activity

-

-

-

-

539

539

Organizational realignment

-

-

-

-

1,444

1,444

Royal Restructuring

-

-

-

-

4,761

4,761

Project ONE

-

-

-

-

1,236

1,236

Other

-

-

-

-

1,015

1,015

Adjusted net income attributable to

H.B. Fuller1

33,397

40,397

9,236

83,030

(37,394)

45,636

Add:
















Interest expense

-

-

-

-

26,940

26,940

Interest income

-

-

-

-

(3,023)

(3,023)

Income taxes


-

-

-

-

16,371

16,371

Depreciation and amortization expense

11,448

14,398

9,036

34,882

386

35,268

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

44,845

$

54,795

$

18,272

$

117,912

$

3,280

$

121,192

Revenue

337,892

303,922

111,791

753,605

5,978

759,583

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

13.3%

18.0%

16.3%

15.6%

NMP

16.0%

Hygiene,
Health and
Consumable
Adhesives

Engineering
Adhesives

Construction
Adhesives

Total

Corporate
Unallocated

H.B. Fuller
Consolidated

Six Months Ended June 1, 2019
















Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$

55,633

$

63,462

$

8,567

$

127,662

$

(78,777)

$

48,885

Adjustments:
















Acquisition related activity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

623

623

Organizational realignment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,794

1,794

Royal Restructuring

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,126

9,126

Tax Reform

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

55

55

Project ONE

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,049

2,049

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

623

623

Adjusted net income attributable to

H.B. Fuller1

55,633

63,462

8,567

127,662

(64,507)

63,155

Add:
















Interest expense

-

-

-

-

53,747

53,747

Interest income

-

-

-

-

(6,076)

(6,076)

Income taxes


-

-

-

-

22,421

22,421

Depreciation and amortization expense

22,921

28,907

18,132

69,960

836

70,796

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

78,554

$

92,369

$

26,699

$

197,622

$

6,421

$

204,043

Revenue

657,746

568,294

194,581

1,420,621

11,897

1,432,518

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

11.9%

16.3%

13.7%

13.9%

NMP

14.2%

_______________
















Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

NMP: non-material percentage

 

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE)

(unaudited)


Three Months
Ended

Six Months
Ended


May 30, 2020


Total

Total

Price

(0.5%)

(0.8)%

Volume

(6.8%)

(3.7%)

Organic Growth (Decline)

(7.3%)

(4.5%)

M&A

(0.8%)

(0.8%)

F/X

(3.1%)

(2.5%)

Total H.B. Fuller net revenue

(11.2%)

(7.8%)

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


May 30, 2020

May 30, 2020

Net
Revenue

F/X

M&A

Organic
Growth
(Decline)

Net
Revenue

F/X

M&A

Organic
Growth
(Decline)
















Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives

2.0%

(4.8%)

0.0%

6.8%

(0.1%)

(3.6%)

0.0%

3.5%

Engineering Adhesives

(22.3%)

(2.3%)

0.0%

(20.0%)

(14.7%)

(1.9%)

0.0%

(12.8%)

Construction Adhesives

(16.0%)

(0.7%)

0.0%

(15.3%)

(8.0)%

(0.6%)

0.0%

(7.4)%

Unallocated Corporate

NMP

0.0%

NMP

0.0%

NMP


0.0%

NMP

0.0%

Total H.B. Fuller

(11.2%)

(3.1%)

(0.8%)

(7.3%)

(7.8%)

(2.5%)

(0.8%)

(4.5%)
















NMP: non-material percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands (unaudited)










May 30,

November 30,



2020

2019

Assets




Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

70,346

$

112,191

Trade receivables (net of allowances of $13,443 and $10,682, as of May 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively)

448,126

493,181

Inventories

388,698

337,267

Other current assets

100,702

90,723

Total current assets

1,007,872

1,033,362








Property, plant and equipment

1,340,692

1,304,231

Accumulated depreciation

(704,997)

(674,418)

Property, plant and equipment, net

635,695

629,813








Goodwill

1,273,374

1,281,808

Other intangibles, net

775,332

799,399

Other assets

286,787

241,352

Total assets

$

3,979,060

$

3,985,734







Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity




Current liabilities:





Notes payable

$

19,715

$

15,732

Current maturities of long-term debt

-

65,000

Trade payables

319,616

298,869

Accrued compensation

56,599

78,582

Income taxes payable

20,382

23,229

Other accrued expenses

75,450

60,745

Total current liabilities

491,762

542,157








Long-term debt, excluding current maturities

1,908,340

1,898,384

Accrued pension liabilities

81,019

80,214

Other liabilities

279,094

242,190

Total liabilities

2,760,215

2,762,945







Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)











Equity:




H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) shares authorized – 10,045,900

-

-

Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, shares authorized – 160,000,000, shares outstanding – 51,550,524 and 51,241,190, as of May 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively

51,551

51,241

Additional paid-in capital

138,175

130,295

Retained earnings

1,409,158

1,384,411

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(380,510)

(343,600)

    Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity

1,218,374

1,222,347

Non-controlling interest

471

442

Total equity

1,218,845

1,222,789

Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity

$

3,979,060

$

3,985,734

 

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

In thousands (unaudited)




Six Months Ended



May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income including non-controlling interest

$

41,534

$

48,889

Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation

33,198

33,568

Amortization

35,458

38,190

Deferred income taxes

(10,412)

(21,871)

Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received

(3,527)

(3,198)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(24)

377

Share-based compensation

9,236

14,172

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:






Trade receivables, net

33,867

(23,692)


Inventories

(59,232)

(22,798)


Other assets

(13,070)

(21,396)


Trade payables

42,182

25,943


Accrued compensation

(21,587)

(17,778)


Other accrued expenses

8,981

12,734


Income taxes payable

(2,728)

13,794


Accrued / prepaid pensions

(2,993)

(5,933)


Other liabilities

24,705

(1,465)

Other

(7,175)

7,790

Net cash provided by operating activities

108,413

77,326








Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchased property, plant and equipment

(54,533)

(32,192)

Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired

(9,500)

(7,914)

Purchase of assets

(3,998)

-

Purchased business remaining equity

-

(9,870)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

1,416

45

Cash received from government grant

-

9,045

Cash payments related to government grant

(2,331)

(1,120)

Net cash used in investing activities

(68,946)

(42,006)








Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of long-term debt

(67,000)

(70,000)

Net payment of notes payable

6,994

4,053

Dividends paid

(16,577)

(16,028)

Contingent consideration payment

-

(3,610)

Proceeds from stock options exercised

1,557

1,837

Repurchases of common stock

(3,246)

(2,807)

Net cash used in financing activities

(78,272)

(86,555)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,040)

688








Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(41,845)

(50,547)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

112,191

150,793

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

70,346

$

100,246

SOURCE H.B. Fuller Company

