H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Items of Note for Second Quarter 2020

Strong operational performance with net income of $32 million and adjusted EBITDA of $101 million , which exceeded the company's guidance, driven by solid organic sales results, benefits from restructuring efficiencies, and lower raw material costs.

and adjusted EBITDA of , which exceeded the company's guidance, driven by solid organic sales results, benefits from restructuring efficiencies, and lower raw material costs. Total organic revenues declined by 7% compared with last year, reflecting the company's broadly diversified customer base and end markets.

7% organic growth in Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives (HHC) revenues, driven by double-digit growth in adhesives for essential goods and packaging.

Greater China organic revenues increased approximately 1% versus the same period last year as a result of China's ongoing recovery from COVID-19.

organic revenues increased approximately 1% versus the same period last year as a result of ongoing recovery from COVID-19. Year-to-date cash flow from operations increased by 40% versus the same period in 2019, driven by working capital reductions.

Debt paydown of $45 million in the quarter exceeded the amount repaid in the second quarter of last year.

in the quarter exceeded the amount repaid in the second quarter of last year. The company remains on track to achieve $200 million debt repayment target for 2020.

debt repayment target for 2020. During the quarter, the company increased its dividend payout for the 51 st consecutive year.

consecutive year. Restructuring savings were $7 million in the quarter. The company has expanded its operational review and now anticipates total savings to be in the range of $55 to $65 million on an annual run-rate basis. The revised amount includes estimated additional savings of $20 to $30 million related to the company's operations and supply chain project initiated this year. These additional savings are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020, and be fully realized in 2022.

Summary of Second Quarter 2020 Results

Net revenue of $675 million decreased 11% compared with the second quarter of 2019. Foreign currency exchange rates and the sale of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business negatively impacted revenues by 4% on a combined basis. Organic revenue excluding these impacts was down 7% versus the same period last year. Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives organic revenue increased 7% year over year, with double-digit growth in hygiene, packaging, and health and beauty. Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives organic revenue declined 20% and 15% versus last year, respectively, in-line with the company's planning assumptions for expected impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit margin was 27.4%. Adjusted gross profit margin of 27.7% was down 120 basis points versus last year. The decline was due to lower revenues and unfavorable product mix related to impacts from COVID-19, partially offset by favorable raw material costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $128 million. Adjusted SG&A expense of $125 million declined 10% compared with the same period last year, driven by cost savings realized from the company's business realignment to three global business units and lower discretionary expenses in the quarter. Additionally, interest expense declined 20% driven by the company's accelerated debt paydown and lower interest rates.

As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $32 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $35 million, or $0.68 of adjusted EPS, down from $46 million, or $0.88 of adjusted EPS in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $101 million in the quarter, compared with $121 million in the same period last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.9% versus 16% in the prior year.

"H.B. Fuller's operating performance in the second quarter was strong as our worldwide team relentlessly focused on supporting customers in producing essential goods," said Jim Owens, president and chief executive officer. "Throughout the quarter, we found new opportunities to grow our business while managing costs and working capital. Our business model of global collaboration with local execution and a culture of customer focus enabled us to meet customer needs faster than competitors and gain share. Our supply chain and sourcing teams were able to meet demand while reducing costs and our technical, sales and office staff around the globe embraced new ways of working to increase productivity while reducing expenses. All of this was accomplished without any employees becoming infected with COVID-19 at work in our 72 factories."

Owens continued, "We realized significant growth in Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives revenues by being the first and fastest to support customers during this crisis. Our restructuring into three global business units has resulted in productivity and efficiency gains that helped deliver EBITDA above our guidance range and enabled us to exceed last year's debt paydown in the quarter while raising our dividend. During the quarter, we also scoped new operational initiatives which will generate $20 to $30 million in additional savings. Despite the challenging economic environment, we expect to continue delivering strong cash flow performance in 2020 by operating efficiently, reducing working capital needs and maintaining our debt paydown momentum, all while ensuring the health and safety of our workforce."

Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Items

At the end of the second quarter of 2020, the company had cash on hand of $70 million and total debt equal to $1,928 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $79 million and $1,973 million, respectively, at the end of the first quarter of 2020. For the six-month year-to-date period, cash flow from operations increased to $108 million from $77 million for the same period of 2019, driven by improved working capital management. Capital expenditures were $22 million versus $18 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting timing of capital projects and expenditures related to growth initiatives. The company estimates capital investment for the fiscal year totaling $75 to $85 million.

H.B. Fuller has more than adequate liquidity to meet any foreseeable needs, including a $400 million revolving credit facility with a feature that allows for an increase of the facility by $300 million dollars if needed. The company also has ample room under its debt covenants using significantly conservative outlook scenarios.

2020 Planning Assumptions

The extent of COVID-19's impact on global economic factors and the pace of economic recovery as businesses reopen remains uncertain. The company is providing the following planning assumptions based on current economic projections, order patterns and assumptions for global commercial activity:

Estimated revenue in the third quarter anticipated to be down 5% to 10% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA anticipated to be approximately $95 million to $105 million .

to . Continued elevated demand for HHC goods, such as food and e-Commerce packaging, paper products, medical and personal protective equipment through the second half of the year, although at a slower rate than experienced in the second quarter as restocking of these products returns to more typical levels.

Lower year-over-year demand for durable products and building materials in industries such as new energy, transportation and construction. The company currently anticipates year-over-year comparisons for Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives in the second half of the year will improve compared with second quarter results as industrial production and building construction starts to ramp up around the world.

Continued moderate declines in raw material costs in the second half of the year, driven by supply-demand dynamics for specialty chemicals and petrochemical feedstock costs.

Continued benefits from restructuring actions taken at the end of 2019.

The company remains committed to managing working capital and cash costs in order to reduce debt by $200 million in 2020. Contingency plans are available as necessary for adjustments in expenses, working capital and capital expense to achieve this target.

Company Update on COVID-19

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, H.B. Fuller's factories have remained open and operational. By rapidly implementing health and safety protocols and business continuity plans around the world, the company has been able to successfully protect employees, reinforce its supply chains, and deliver products to customers.

The company also created new ways to collaborate and accelerate productivity during this period. Over the past few years, H.B. Fuller has made considerable investments in technology, analytics platforms and virtual collaboration tools. The company has leveraged these tools to facilitate decision-making, maintain high levels of customer service, pursue new customer relationships, and accelerate its sales cycle through virtual product trials.

"By quickly mobilizing resources upon the outbreak of COVID-19, we were able to mitigate the severity of its impact on our operating and financial results through the first half of the year," said Owens. "At the same time, we have found new and creative ways of working with customers and colleagues around the globe that will extend beyond this crisis. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage electronic tools and new methods of interacting with customers to improve our speed and agility. We are using the critical lessons learned during this crisis to refine our planning so that we are well-prepared for growth opportunities and any potential headwinds as we progress toward a global recovery."

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Percent of

Three Months Ended

Percent of

May 30, 2020

Net Revenue

June 1, 2019

Net Revenue Net revenue $ 674,602

100.0%

$ 759,583

100.0% Cost of sales

(489,701)

(72.6%)



(541,124)

(71.2%) Gross profit

184,901

27.4%



218,459

28.8%



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(127,998)

(19.0%)



(146,079)

(19.2%)



















Other income, net

3,049

0.5%



2,986

0.4% Interest expense

(21,644)

(3.2%)



(26,940)

(3.5%) Interest income

2,898

0.4%



3,023

0.4% Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

41,206

6.1%



51,449

6.8%



















Income taxes

(11,471)

(1.7%)



(16,441)

(2.2%)



















Income from equity method investments

1,893

0.3%



1,633

0.2%



















Net income including non-controlling interests

31,628

4.7%



36,641

4.8%



















Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(15)

(0.0%)



-

0.0%



















Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 31,613

4.7%

$ 36,641

4.8%



















Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.61





$ 0.72



Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.61





$ 0.70























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

51,420







50,902



Diluted

52,029







52,105























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.1625





$ 0.160

























Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q)



















May 30, 2020

November 30, 2019

June 1, 2019 Cash & cash equivalents $ 70,346

$ 112,191

$ 100,246 Trade accounts receivable, net

448,126



493,181



499,406 Inventories

388,698



337,267



382,612 Trade payables

319,616



298,869



299,935 Total assets

3,979,060



3,985,734



4,149,864 Total debt

1,928,055



1,979,116



2,193,760

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)























Six Months Ended

Percent of

Six Months Ended

Percent of



May 30, 2020

Net Revenue

June 1, 2019

Net Revenue

Net revenue $ 1,321,166

100.0%

$ 1,432,518

100.0%

Cost of sales

(966,003)

(73.1%)



(1,034,134)

(72.2%)

Gross profit

355,163

26.9%



398,384

27.8%























Selling, general and administrative expenses

(269,507)

(20.4%)



(291,792)

(20.4%)























Other income, net

8,018

0.6%



6,351

0.4%

Interest expense

(44,401)

(3.4%)



(53,747)

(3.8%)

Interest income

5,816

0.4%



6,076

0.4%

Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments

55,089

4.2%



65,272

4.6%























Income taxes

(17,082)

(1.3%)



(19,581)

(1.4%)























Income from equity method investments

3,527

0.3%



3,198

0.2%























Net income including non-controlling interests

41,534

3.1%



48,889

3.4%























Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(26)

(0.0%)



(4)

(0.0%)























Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 41,508

3.1%

$ 48,885

3.4%























Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller a $ 0.80





$ 0.96





Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller a $ 0.79





$ 0.94



























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:



















Basic

51,874







50,827





Diluted

52,305







52,003



























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.3225





$ 0.315



























aIncome per share amounts may not add due to rounding





H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

May 30, 2020



June 1, 2019

























Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 31,613

$ 36,641

$ 41,508



$ 48,885

























Adjustments:























Acquisition related activity

(1,266)



539



(998)





623 Organizational realignment

1,550



1,444



5,154





1,794 Royal restructuring and integration

1,910



4,761



5,660





9,126 Tax reform

-



-



(44)





55 Project ONE

855



1,236



2,582





2,049 Other

484



1,015



(926)





623 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1

35,146



45,636



52,936





63,155

























Add:























Interest expense

21,670



26,940



44,431





53,747 Interest income

(2,898)



(3,023)



(5,816)





(6,076) Income taxes

12,692



16,371



18,284





22,421 Depreciation and amortization expenseA

34,009



35,268



68,561





70,796 Adjusted EBITDA1

100,619



121,192



178,396





204,043

























Diluted Shares

52,029



52,105



52,305





52,003 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller1 $ 0.68

$ 0.88

$ 1.01



$ 1.21 Revenue $ 674,602

$ 759,583

$ 1,321,166



$ 1,432,518 Adjusted EBITDA margin1

14.9%



16.0%



13.5%





14.2%

_______________





















































1 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

A Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($63) and ($436) for the three months ended May 30, 2020 and June 1, 2019, respectively and ($96) and ($962) for the six months ended May 30, 2020 and June 1, 2019, respectively

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited)























Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019 Net Revenue:



















Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 344,673

$ 337,892 $ 657,185

$ 657,746 Engineering Adhesives

236,063



303,922

484,958



568,294 Construction Adhesives

93,866



111,791

179,023



194,581 Corporate Unallocated

-



5,978

-



11,897 Total H.B. Fuller $ 674,602

$ 759,583 $ 1,321,166

$ 1,432,518





















Segment Operating Income:



















Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 35,009

$ 32,048 $ 57,673

$ 52,938 Engineering Adhesives

20,149



39,313

35,514



61,299 Construction Adhesives

6,527



8,252

5,152



6,596 Corporate Unallocated

(4,782)



(7,233)

(12,683)



(14,241) Total H.B. Fuller $ 56,903

$ 72,380 $ 85,656

$ 106,592





















Adjusted EBITDA1



















Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 48,321

$ 44,845 $ 84,217

$ 78,554 Engineering Adhesives

35,172



54,795

66,087



92,369 Construction Adhesives

16,626



18,272

25,499



26,699 Corporate Unallocated

500



3,280

2,593



6,421 Total H.B. Fuller $ 100,619

$ 121,192 $ 178,396

$ 204,043





















Adjusted EBITDA Margin1



















Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives

14.0%



13.3%

12.8%



11.9% Engineering Adhesives

14.9%



18.0%

13.6%



16.3% Construction Adhesives

17.7%



16.3%

14.2%



13.7% Corporate Unallocated

NMP



NMP

NMP



NMP Total H.B. Fuller

14.9%



16.0%

13.5%



14.2%























H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)











Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019



May 30, 2020



June 1, 2019



























Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 41,206

$ 51,449



$ 55,089



$ 65,272



























Adjustments:

























Acquisition related activity

(1,725)



655





(1,512)





769 Organizational realignment

2,113



1,755





4,978





2,230 Royal restructuring and integration

2,603



4,625





5,589





10,543 Tax reform

-



-





(35)





75 Project ONE

1,165



1,503





2,540





2,604 Other

598



387





1,071





889 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments2 $ 45,960

$ 60,374



$ 67,720



$ 82,382 _______________

























2 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



























H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019



May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019



























Income taxes $ (11,471)

$ (16,441)



$ (17,082)



$ (19,581)



























Adjustments:

























Acquisition related activity

459



(116)





514





(146) Organizational realignment

(562)



(311)





177





(436) Royal restructuring and integration

(693)



136





71





(1,417) Tax reform

-



-





(9)





(20) Project ONE

(310)



(267)





42





(555) Other

(115)



628





(1,997)





(266) Adjusted income taxes3 $ (12,692)

$ (16,371)



$ (18,284)



$ (22,421)



























Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 45,960

$ 60,374



$ 67,720



$ 82,382 Adjusted effective income tax rate3

27.6%



27.1%





27.0%





27.2% _______________

























3 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

May 30, 2020



June 1, 2019

























Net revenue

674,602



759,583



1,321,166





1,432,518

























Gross profit $ 184,901

$ 218,459

$ 355,163



$ 398,384 Gross profit margin

27.4%



28.8%



26.9%





27.8%

























Adjustments:























Organizational realignment

70



195



151





242 Royal restructuring and integration

697



1,091



1,598





2,509 Other

981



-



991





(3) Adjusted gross profit4 $ 186,649

$ 219,745

$ 357,903



$ 401,132 Adjusted gross profit margin4

27.7%



28.9%



27.1%





28.0% _______________

















































4 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



















































H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019

























Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (127,998)

$ (146,079)

$ (269,507)



$ (291,792)

























Adjustments:























Acquisition related activity

(1,725)



655



(1,512)





769 Organizational realignment

2,042



1,187



4,826





1,614 Royal restructuring and integration

1,932



3,511



4,043





8,010 Tax reform

-



-



(35)





75 Project ONE

1,166



1,503



2,541





2,604 Other

(382)



387



80





893 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses5 $ (124,965)

$ (138,836)

$ (259,564)



$ (277,827) _______________























5 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Hygiene,

Health and

Consumable

Adhesives

Engineering

Adhesives

Construction

Adhesives



Total

Corporate

Unallocated

H.B. Fuller

Consolidated

Three Months Ended May 30, 2020



































Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 36,804

$ 21,598

$ 7,708

$ 66,110

$ (34,497)

$ 31,613

Adjustments:



































Acquisition related activity

-



-



-



-



(1,266)



(1,266)

Organizational realignment

-



-



-



-



1,550



1,550

Royal restructuring and integration

-



-



-



-



1,910



1,910

Project ONE

-



-



-



-



855



855

Other

-



-



-



-



484



484

Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1

36,804



21,598



7,708



66,110



(30,964)



35,146

Add:



































Interest expense

-



-



-



-



21,670



21,670

Interest income

-



-



-



-



(2,898)



(2,898)

Income taxes

-



-



-



-



12,692



12,692

Depreciation and amortization expense

11,517



13,574



8,918



34,009



-



34,009

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 48,321

$ 35,172

$ 16,626

$ 100,119

$ 500

$ 100,619

Revenue

344,673



236,063



93,866



674,602



-



674,602

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

14.0%



14.9%



17.7%



14.8%



NMP



14.9%









































Hygiene,

Health and

Consumable

Adhesives

Engineering

Adhesives

Construction

Adhesives



Total

Corporate

Unallocated

H.B. Fuller

Consolidated

Six Months Ended May 30, 2020



































Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 61,291

$ 38,433

$ 7,518

$ 107,242

$ (65,734)

$ 41,508

Adjustments:



































Acquisition related activity

-



-



-



-



(998)



(998)

Organizational realignment

-



-



-



-



5,154



5,154

Royal restructuring and integration

-



-



-



-



5,660



5,660

Tax reform

-



-



-



-



(44)



(44)

Project ONE

-



-



-



-



2,582



2,582

Other

-



-



-



-



(926)



(926)

Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1

61,291



38,433



7,518



107,242



(54,306)



52,936

Add:



































Interest expense

-



-



-



-



44,431



44,431

Interest income

-



-



-



-



(5,816)



(5,816)

Income taxes

-



-



-



-



18,284



18,284

Depreciation and amortization expense

22,926



27,654



17,981



68,561



-



68,561

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 84,217

$ 66,087

$ 25,499

$ 175,803

$ 2,593

$ 178,396

Revenue

657,185



484,958



179,023



1,321,166



-



1,321,166

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

12.8%



13.6%



14.2%



13.3%



NMP



13.5%

_______________ Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP: non-material percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)





































Hygiene,

Health and

Consumable

Adhesives

Engineering

Adhesives

Construction

Adhesives



Total

Corporate

Unallocated

H.B. Fuller

Consolidated Three Months Ended June 1, 2019

































Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 33,397

$ 40,397

$ 9,236

$ 83,030

$ (46,389)

$ 36,641 Adjustments:

































Acquisition related activity

-



-



-



-



539



539 Organizational realignment

-



-



-



-



1,444



1,444 Royal Restructuring

-



-



-



-



4,761



4,761 Project ONE

-



-



-



-



1,236



1,236 Other

-



-



-



-



1,015



1,015 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1

33,397



40,397



9,236



83,030



(37,394)



45,636 Add:

































Interest expense

-



-



-



-



26,940



26,940 Interest income

-



-



-



-



(3,023)



(3,023) Income taxes

-



-



-



-



16,371



16,371 Depreciation and amortization expense

11,448



14,398



9,036



34,882



386



35,268 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 44,845

$ 54,795

$ 18,272

$ 117,912

$ 3,280

$ 121,192 Revenue

337,892



303,922



111,791



753,605



5,978



759,583 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

13.3%



18.0%



16.3%



15.6%



NMP



16.0%

Hygiene,

Health and

Consumable

Adhesives

Engineering

Adhesives

Construction

Adhesives



Total

Corporate

Unallocated

H.B. Fuller

Consolidated Six Months Ended June 1, 2019

































Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 55,633

$ 63,462

$ 8,567

$ 127,662

$ (78,777)

$ 48,885 Adjustments:

































Acquisition related activity

-

- -

- -

- -



623



623 Organizational realignment

-

- -

- -

- -



1,794



1,794 Royal Restructuring

-

- -

- -

- -



9,126



9,126 Tax Reform

-

- -

- -

- -



55



55 Project ONE

-

- -

- -

- -



2,049



2,049 Other

-

- -

- -

- -



623



623 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1

55,633



63,462



8,567



127,662



(64,507)



63,155 Add:

































Interest expense

-



-



-



-



53,747



53,747 Interest income

-



-



-



-



(6,076)



(6,076) Income taxes

-



-



-



-



22,421



22,421 Depreciation and amortization expense

22,921



28,907



18,132



69,960



836



70,796 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 78,554

$ 92,369

$ 26,699

$ 197,622

$ 6,421

$ 204,043 Revenue

657,746



568,294



194,581



1,420,621



11,897



1,432,518 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

11.9%



16.3%



13.7%



13.9%



NMP



14.2% _______________

































Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP: non-material percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) (unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended



May 30, 2020



Total

Total Price

(0.5%)

(0.8)% Volume

(6.8%)

(3.7%) Organic Growth (Decline)

(7.3%)

(4.5%) M&A

(0.8%)

(0.8%) F/X

(3.1%)

(2.5%) Total H.B. Fuller net revenue

(11.2%)

(7.8%)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 30, 2020

May 30, 2020

Net

Revenue

F/X

M&A

Organic

Growth

(Decline)

Net

Revenue

F/X

M&A

Organic

Growth

(Decline)































Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 2.0%

(4.8%)

0.0%

6.8%

(0.1%)

(3.6%)

0.0%

3.5% Engineering Adhesives (22.3%)

(2.3%)

0.0%

(20.0%)

(14.7%)

(1.9%)

0.0%

(12.8%) Construction Adhesives (16.0%)

(0.7%)

0.0%

(15.3%)

(8.0)%

(0.6%)

0.0%

(7.4)% Unallocated Corporate NMP

0.0%

NMP

0.0%

NMP

0.0%

NMP

0.0% Total H.B. Fuller (11.2%)

(3.1%)

(0.8%)

(7.3%)

(7.8%)

(2.5%)

(0.8%)

(4.5%)































NMP: non-material percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets In thousands (unaudited)



















May 30,



November 30,





2020



2019 Assets









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,346

$ 112,191

Trade receivables (net of allowances of $13,443 and $10,682, as of May 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively)

448,126



493,181

Inventories

388,698



337,267

Other current assets

100,702



90,723 Total current assets

1,007,872



1,033,362















Property, plant and equipment

1,340,692



1,304,231

Accumulated depreciation

(704,997)



(674,418) Property, plant and equipment, net

635,695



629,813















Goodwill

1,273,374



1,281,808

Other intangibles, net

775,332



799,399

Other assets

286,787



241,352 Total assets $ 3,979,060

$ 3,985,734













Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity









Current liabilities:











Notes payable $ 19,715

$ 15,732

Current maturities of long-term debt

-



65,000

Trade payables

319,616



298,869

Accrued compensation

56,599



78,582

Income taxes payable

20,382



23,229

Other accrued expenses

75,450



60,745 Total current liabilities

491,762



542,157















Long-term debt, excluding current maturities

1,908,340



1,898,384

Accrued pension liabilities

81,019



80,214

Other liabilities

279,094



242,190 Total liabilities

2,760,215



2,762,945













Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)























Equity:









H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) shares authorized – 10,045,900

-



-

Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, shares authorized – 160,000,000, shares outstanding – 51,550,524 and 51,241,190, as of May 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively

51,551



51,241

Additional paid-in capital

138,175



130,295

Retained earnings

1,409,158



1,384,411

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(380,510)



(343,600)

Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity

1,218,374



1,222,347 Non-controlling interest

471



442 Total equity

1,218,845



1,222,789 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity $ 3,979,060

$ 3,985,734

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows In thousands (unaudited)







Six Months Ended





May 30, 2020

June 1, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income including non-controlling interest $ 41,534

$ 48,889 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation

33,198



33,568

Amortization

35,458



38,190

Deferred income taxes

(10,412)



(21,871)

Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received

(3,527)



(3,198)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(24)



377

Share-based compensation

9,236



14,172

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:













Trade receivables, net

33,867



(23,692)



Inventories

(59,232)



(22,798)



Other assets

(13,070)



(21,396)



Trade payables

42,182



25,943



Accrued compensation

(21,587)



(17,778)



Other accrued expenses

8,981



12,734



Income taxes payable

(2,728)



13,794



Accrued / prepaid pensions

(2,993)



(5,933)



Other liabilities

24,705



(1,465)

Other

(7,175)



7,790 Net cash provided by operating activities

108,413



77,326















Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchased property, plant and equipment

(54,533)



(32,192)

Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired

(9,500)



(7,914)

Purchase of assets

(3,998)



-

Purchased business remaining equity

-



(9,870)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

1,416



45

Cash received from government grant

-



9,045

Cash payments related to government grant

(2,331)



(1,120) Net cash used in investing activities

(68,946)



(42,006)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Repayment of long-term debt

(67,000)



(70,000)

Net payment of notes payable

6,994



4,053

Dividends paid

(16,577)



(16,028)

Contingent consideration payment

-



(3,610)

Proceeds from stock options exercised

1,557



1,837

Repurchases of common stock

(3,246)



(2,807) Net cash used in financing activities

(78,272)



(86,555)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3,040)



688















Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(41,845)



(50,547)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

112,191



150,793 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 70,346

$ 100,246

