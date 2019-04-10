H.B. Fuller Unveils the Next Generation of Adhesive Solutions for Woodworking at Ligna 2019

ZURICH, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global adhesive provider, H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) announced today that it will launch a set of new, more sustainable solutions at Ligna 2019 in Hannover, Germany, one of the world's leading trade fairs for all segments of Woodworking business.

H.B. Fuller has specifically designed several next generation adhesive solutions to address the growing demand from wood furniture and flooring manufacturers for materials that help reduce hazardous emissions in their finished goods, considering that wood naturally emits VOCs. These new products include Rakoll® 4933, a formaldehyde-free, water-based adhesive; Rakoll® 5010, a low monomer emission reactive hot melt adhesive; and a range of NEP-free primers for edge-banding applications.

The company's high-quality adhesive solutions and process innovations also support customers' requirements to lower cost-in-use, increase efficiency, and improve production output while strengthening product experience. In fact, the adhesive used may be a relatively small component in furniture and flooring, but can play a powerful role in business performance.

"We continuously listen to our customers and understand today's challenges to both maintain efficient manufacturing processes and meet consumer demand for more environment-friendly goods," says Johannes Christiani, business development manager, H.B. Fuller EIMEA - Durable Assembly. "We are launching exciting adhesive solutions for woodworking with the most recent innovative additions to our trusted Rakoll range that offer customers the potential to gain competitive advantage by obtaining low hazard certification for their high-performing finished products."

Visit us at booth B31, Hall 17 at Ligna 2019 and experience the next generation of adhesive solutions for a smarter woodworking business. A team of global experts will be onsite to talk to customers and partners about their challenges and showcase the new adhesive solutions applied to the different segments, to help optimize processes, strengthen product experience and achieve superior business efficiencies.

Rakoll® is a trademark of H.B. Fuller Company ("H.B. Fuller") or an affiliated company of H.B. Fuller, and is registered in the European Community and other countries.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at www.hbfuller.com.

