HBC Launches Bio360+ To Restore Consumer Confidence as Arizona Reopens Economy

PHOENIX, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As local communities around the state of Arizona consider reopening their businesses in the safest way possible, Hospitality Bio Cleaners (HBC), a leading hospitality cleaning services company, today announced the rollout of a scientifically proven disinfecting process that exceeds the AHLA Safe Stay Initiative specified for the hospitality industry.

For more information visit: http://www.hospitalitybiocleaners.com/HospitalityBioCleanersServices.pdf

In response to increased concern and demand for expanded cleanliness standards stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, HBC is launching Bio360+, a comprehensive, best-in-class health care cleaning system for use at hotels, restaurants, gyms, and any facilities where customers gather. Bio360+ was developed in partnership with Clorox, the world's leading disinfectant company, and with advisement of medical professionals, industry experts, and public health officials to inspire consumer confidence as Arizona reopens.

As hospitality veterans, HBC is committed to restoring confidence in the hospitality consumer. "Peace of mind is a main focus. Once the pandemic hit, we quickly realized that we wanted to help businesses throughout the State better serve their guests, customers, and employees by significantly improving the environment with a premier product like Bio360+," said Dave Sanders, HBC President and CEO. He added, "We quickly realized a unique opportunity to help a vastly underserved industry throughout the State, while supporting the AHLA's Safe Stay Initiative."

Nick Jara, HBC VP Sales, stated that restoring customer confidence is critical during these difficult times. Gaining that confidence is going to require more than basic janitorial cleaning services. It requires a trusted, experienced, scientifically developed bio cleaning company with an unparalleled product to meet new consumer demands and expectations. Bio360+ removes the physical errors of cleaning and introduces a science-based process.

HBC's unique cleaning and disinfecting Bio360+ system uses proven scientific data and features state-of-the-art machines incorporating the following elements:

Measurable Testing using Surface and Air Microbial testing equipment

Air Exchange which combines the effectiveness of HEPA, Charcoal and UVCGI (Ultra-violet C germicidal irradiation) as used in healthcare facilities leading the fight against COVID-19

Disinfectants using constant-powered electrostatic dispersion technology

Applying healthcare and food industry safety ranges for all industries

In addition, HBC's protocols vary based on type of facility and are customizable for each unique location. All policies are fully aligned with—and informed by—public health authorities and both medical and industry experts.

About HBC: HBC is a leading hospitality cleaning services company. The company was formed by Mentor Hospitality Management, a leader in hospitality management. HBC's diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company's depth of resources and innovative expertise. For more information, please visit hospitalitybiocleaners.com.

