HBCU Lane College To Save $11 Million In Energy Savings

JACKSON, Tenn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane College, a historically black college in Jackson, Tennessee, is set to save roughly $11 million through a new Energy Savings Performance Contract with Entegrity. The liberal arts institution, which has been providing accessible and affordable education for nearly 150 years, will benefit from campus-wide upgrades addressing energy needs as well as student and faculty comfort.

President of Lane College, Dr. Hampton, in conjunction with the Board of Trustees, spearheaded the effort to improve facilities and enhance the overall student experience by making a sustainable financial investment without increasing the cost of tuition. "We want every building to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for students, reflecting the quality of education that students are receiving on campus," said Dr. Hampton.

The college partnered with Entegrity, an energy services company headquartered in Arkansas with an office in Memphis, to address deferred maintenance needs and invest in the areas where students spend the most time. Lane College's tailored scope of work includes an LED lighting retrofit, water conservation measures, and HVAC upgrades to maximize energy savings. Entegrity will also install new aluminum windows that will improve envelope efficiency and update the aesthetics of the campus's buildings without compromising their historical appeal.

"HBCUs have historically received less funding than their counterparts, causing deferred maintenance to take valuable time and money from educational endeavors. Removing facility issues from the college's plate will allow them to place more of their focus on education and look toward the future of their institution," said Chris Ladner, Founding Partner of Entegrity.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, indoor air quality has emerged as a significant factor in safely reopening educational facilities. Lane College has taken this energy savings contract as an opportunity to implement infection control and improve the indoor air quality of campus buildings to help ensure student safety. "We wanted to address these changes creatively while also building a better environment for the students," said Dr. Hampton, "This project allows us to focus on our current students while preparing our facilities for the future graduates of Lane College for years to come."

