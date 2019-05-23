HBI Solutions Joins Iatric® Systems, Inc AI Solutions Center

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HBI Solutions has partnered with Iatric® Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations enhance their IT investments, to put predictive risk scores in the hands of care givers to prevent inpatient mortality, sepsis, reduce lengths of stay and readmissions.

HBI Solutions uses advanced machine learning and expert feature engineering to identify patients at high risk for readmission, mortality, sepsis, and other health events and conditions. The company's data science was developed from the ground up specifically for healthcare applications.

"HBI has spent years proving our models in real patient care situations, and validated them through peer-reviewed research studies," said Eric Widen, HBI Solutions CEO. "With an integration partner like Iatric Systems, we are able to put real time results in the hands of care givers who save lives every day."

"We are proud to partner with HBI Solutions to help bring artificial intelligence to the forefront of patient care" per Frank Fortner, Iatric® Systems Executive Vice President

About Iatric Systems, Inc

Iatric Systems, an independent business unit of Harris Healthcare, is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping hospitals enhance their IT investments. We do so with our diverse healthcare experience, an extensive partner network, and our proven capabilities in interoperability, privacy & security, and EHR optimization. For almost 30 years, Iatric Systems has delivered solutions to more than 1,300 healthcare organizations and has integrated more than 800 vendor solutions. For more information, contact Iatric Systems at info@iatric.com, visit our website at www.iatric.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About HBI Solutions

HBI Solutions was founded in 2011 by a physician, a data scientist, and a healthcare IT business executive who shared a vision of improving health and reducing costs. Today, our expert staff includes researchers, physicians, data scientists, healthcare IT executives and developers. Our solutions are grounded in clinical care and data science, and our work is prospectively tested, peer-reviewed, and published in leading medical journals. At HBI, we continually seek to build or innovate on these solutions to provide more value to our clients and support delivery of better care at a lower cost. Visit them online at www.hbisolutions.com, follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter

