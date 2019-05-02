HBO Sports® to Celebrate 'What's My Name | Muhammad Ali' Documentary with NYC Pop-Up Experience

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer franchise) with LeBron James and Maverick Carter serving as executive producers, What's My Name | Muhammad Ali paints an intimate portrait of a man who was a beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world and, in his later years, was recognized as a global citizen and a symbol of humanity and understanding. In addition to Ali's own words guiding viewers through his journey, What's My Name | Muhammad Ali features archival footage, some of which was previously unseen.

The experience will showcase different aspects of Muhammad Ali's life covered in the film using eye-catching imagery, artwork, quotes, and directional speakers to target audio in the space. The two-day pop-up is designed to provide a truly immersive and photogenic event allowing fans to celebrate the life of Muhammad Ali ahead of the documentary's premiere.

The one-of-a-kind event will feature three dedicated spaces that highlight different aspects of Muhammed Ali's life including:

The Athlete – Detailing Ali's journey to become the greatest boxer of all-time through his many entertaining knockouts against formidable contenders.

– Detailing Ali's journey to become the greatest boxer of all-time through his many entertaining knockouts against formidable contenders. The Activist – Showcasing the sheer magnitude and cultural impact of the work Ali did outside the ring.

– Showcasing the sheer magnitude and cultural impact of the work Ali did outside the ring. The Orator – Visual and auditory displays of Ali's profound and powerful words and his supreme confidence in expressing his views.

The limited-time experience will open to the public on Saturday, May 11th through Sunday, May 12th from 12:00PM to 7:00PM at 45 Grand Street in New York's Soho neighborhood (45 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013).

"What's My Name | Muhammad Ali" debuts Tuesday, May 14 at 8 PM exclusively on HBO and will also be available on HBO GO, HBO NOW, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms. For more information visit hbo.com/documentaries/whats-my-name-muhammad-ali.

HBO What's My Name | Muhammad Ali is a Sutter Road Picture Company Production in association with Fuqua Films and SpringHill Entertainment; executive producers, LeBron James, Antoine Fuqua, Maverick Carter, Paul Wachter, Bill Gerber, Jamie Salter and Glen Zipper; directed by Antoine Fuqua; produced by Sean Stuart; co-executive producer, Kat Samick; written by Steven Leckart; edited by Jake Pushinsky; original music by Marcelo Zarvos.

About HBO®

HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming to 140 million subscribers globally. A subsidiary of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world's most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable titles to be on television including Game of Thrones®, Big Little Lies®, Westworld®, The Sopranos®, Sex and the City®, Band of Brothers®, and The Wire®. In the United States, HBO® and sister network Cinemax® are available across multiple platforms including HBO On Demand®, Cinemax On Demand®, HBO GO® and MAX GO®, as well as HBO NOW®. Internationally, HBObranded services, including television networks and thestandalone streaming product HBO GO®, are available in more than 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. HBO and Cinemax programming is also sold into more than 150 countries worldwide.



