HBUS Becomes First Digital Currency Exchange To Launch A Billboard Campaign In The U.S.

"There's no question that digital assets have taken its share of hits this year," said Frank Fu, CEO of HBUS. "We wanted to give crypto traders a break when it comes to the high fees they regularly have to pay when trading on other exchanges. It's time American traders are given freedom and more options when it comes to what they want to buy when it comes to digital assets."

HBUS currently offers 12 digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, and 35 trading pairs, with plans to soon introduce two new token projects a week to the American public. Launched in July of this year, HBUS has recently made several key hires from Silicon Valley tech companies and Venture Capital firms, while doubling its head count. The company's motto is "More digital asset options. More Rewards."

"The inspiration for this campaign comes from Wall Street starting it all, but they move slowly, have barriers to entry, and don't offer digital assets," said Kevin Leu, Head of Communication at HBUS. "We wanted to show that there's a true digital asset revolution – and evolution – that gives people more options to access the ever-expanding ecosystem of digital currencies and the products and services that accept digital currencies."

About HBUS

HBUS is an advanced digital currency trading platform and the exclusive U.S. partner of Huobi, one of the world's largest digital currency marketplaces. HBUS offers a wider variety of token options and giveaways to American audiences, with 24/7 personal customer support and unparalleled security.

Located in San Francisco, HBUS is founded by a team of proven technology executives and disruptive founders. HBUS operates under the highest of ethical standards and is committed to full U.S. legal compliance. For more information, visit the HBUS website (www.hbus.com) or follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/HBUSofficial).

