HBX Launches Course To Help Startup Leaders Navigate Rapid Growth And Change

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Business School's online initiative, HBX, has developed a new program to help startup founders and senior leaders successfully scale. Scaling Ventures will be taught by Harvard Business School (HBS) entrepreneurial management professors and seasoned entrepreneurs Shikhar Ghosh and Jeffrey Rayport. The eight-week course will take place via a live, interactive online classroom that brings HBS's famed case method to life.

Scaling Ventures will teach startup leaders how to:

Explore expanding into new markets or adding products and services

Develop strategies for recruiting and motivating talent at each stage of growth

Identify the appropriate organizational structure

Recognize patterns for more confident decision making

"When a startup scales, the leadership team is faced with decisions they have never had to consider," said Professor Ghosh. "Scaling Ventures prepares leaders for those challenges and gives them the tools and confidence to take on make-or-break decisions."

"The course exposes participants to critical decisions faced by actual founders, selected because they represent common challenges among scaling startups of all kinds," said Senior Lecturer Rayport. "The cases we discuss are, in effect, ripped from the headlines, and our participants have a chance to navigate the complexity of these issues firsthand."

Participants will be immersed in real-world case studies from industry-leading companies. The course will run for eight consecutive Tuesdays beginning on April 30, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET.

This program is designed for founders and senior executives at startups that have confirmed product market fit and are seeking to grow their ventures quickly. Space is limited in the program and applications will be accepted until Wed., March 27, 2019. The program fee is $4,500.

