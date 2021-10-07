HCAP Partners Announces Follow-On Equity Investment in Lone Star Analysis

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, today announced its follow-on investment in Dallas-based Lone Star Analysis, a provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics and guided artificial intelligence solutions. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis is a US-based solutions provider offering decision analysis and advanced analytics software for a diversified customer base of Fortune 500 clients in aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, and other industrial markets.

The company's TruNavigator® and AnalyticsOS™ no-code authoring platforms and the TruPredict™, TruSolve™, MaxUp™, and OptUp™ software allow clients to improve operational performance through data analytics. With an IP portfolio of over 70 owned or shared patents, Lone Star provides clients with solutions to turn their data into actionable steps to obtain performance optimization.

"We are very supportive of the Lone Star team and believe the company has compelling growth opportunities ahead," commented Nicolas Lopez, Principal at HCAP Partners. "The company has achieved strong customer success due to the excellent contributions of its team members in conjunction with an impressive patent portfolio. In recognition of their momentum, Lone Star was recently named as an honoree on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, which showcases the nation's fastest-growing private companies."

"We were pleased HCAP chose to exercise their full purchase option," said Steve Roemerman, chairman and CEO of Lone Star Analysis. "Since the initial HCAP investment in 2019, we have built a solid working relationship and the company has roughly doubled in size. We've demonstrated our ability to grow and with this new financial strength we have even more opportunities."

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 50 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund eight years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.hcap.com/.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis is a Dallas-based provider of applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Since 2004, organizations have trusted Lone Star to deliver actionable answers to complex problems in manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, transportation and more.

