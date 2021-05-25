HCAP Partners Announces Follow-On Investment in AMFM Healthcare and Appointment of Tim Bubnack to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, today announced its follow-on investment in AMFM Healthcare, a premier provider of intensive mental health treatment. The funding will help support employee development and engagement programs as the company expands operations in San Diego, CA and metropolitan Washington, DC. In addition, the firm announced that Tim Bubnack, Managing Partner at HCAP, will join AMFM's board of directors along with HCAP Principal Bhairvee Shavdia joining as a board observer. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

HCAP Partners AMFM Healthcare

AMFM Healthcare provides comprehensive and compassionate care for individuals and families struggling with the difficult effects of mental illness. The company's highly trained team uses a multidisciplinary approach of treating the biological, psychological, and sociological aspects of each unique client to optimize successful outcomes. Over the past year, AMFM made significant investments to create an environment that supports the internal team as well as their clients. As a part of these efforts, AMFM has committed to providing the support infrastructure needed to enable its workforce to reach their potential by striving for professional growth, including the launch of initiatives focused on diversity and inclusivity, self-care, volunteerism, and employee review and retention.

"We are pleased to work with a management team that has built a highly professional yet family-oriented behavioral healthcare company with ethical standards at the forefront of their industry," commented Tim Bubnack, Managing Partner at HCAP Partners. "AMFM's multidisciplinary approach to patient treatment, combined with a core focus on strengthening individuals, family, and their community, is aligned with our investment strategy and mission at HCAP."

"AMFM Healthcare has a simple mission: change lives for the better," said Ted Guastello, AMFM Chief Strategy Officer. "This investment reflects our shared goal of doing good while doing well. Having a capital partner in HCAP that is mission-oriented allows us to operate in a manner that considers not only financial performance but also total impact. Tim's and Bhairvee's expertise and understanding of the growth process for businesses and their network of industry experts makes them a tremendous asset to our board."

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2 million to $15 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 50 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund eight years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit www.hcapllc.com.

About AMFM Healthcare

AMFM Healthcare is a national leader in mental health treatment. They offer a variety of programs across the continuum of care including residential care, outpatient care, and telehealth. AMFM prides itself on the expertise of their staff and provides industry leading care at the highest level of quality. The multidisciplinary approach utilized by AMFM allows those they serve to find sustainable healing. For more information, please visit www.amfmtreatment.com.

Contact:

Tim Bubnack

HCAP Partners

[email protected]

(858) 259-7654

SOURCE HCAP Partners

Related Links

https://www.hcapllc.com

