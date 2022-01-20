HCAP Partners Announces Investment Team Promotion

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, today announced the promotion of Christopher Fallone to Senior Associate.

Christopher joined HCAP Partners in October 2020 and participates in the origination and analysis of new investment opportunities, investment due diligence, and investment monitoring. He is actively involved in HCAP portfolio companies CortiCare, Myndhsft, SleepData, TCS Healthcare, 5th Kind, and Saphyre. Prior to joining HCAP Partners, Christopher was with Bank of America as a Vice President on its corporate credit team where he was primarily responsible for bank debt underwriting and structuring for large corporate M&A and credit transactions.

"Chris plays a vital role on our investment team and brings valuable expertise from his banking background," commented Tim Bubnack, Managing Partner at HCAP Partners. "We are pleased to have him on the team as he has proven to be an invaluable asset to the firm and its growth."

Christopher holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business of the University of California Berkeley and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 50 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund eight years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.hcap.com/.

