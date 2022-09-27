HCAP Partners Invests in DFW Neuropathy

HCAP Joins Baymark Partners in Investing in Neuropathy Treatment Company

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, today announced its investment in DFW Neuropathy, a neuropathy treatment company based in North Texas that specializes in Combination Electroanalgesia Treatment (CET) to heal or reverse peripheral neuropathy. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. Baymark Partners, a Dallas-based private equity firm, led the transaction.

DFW Neuropathy is a growing neuropathy treatment company with four locations in the Dallas­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­–Fort Worth metroplex. The company specializes in Combination Electroanalgesia Treatment to heal or reverse peripheral neuropathy that commonly results from diabetes, impact injuries, or medication damaging the peripheral nerves.

"DFW Neuropathy's superior reputation and strong patient outcomes have made it a regional destination for neuropathy treatments," commented Frank Mora, Senior Partner at HCAP Partners. "With this investment and the added strategic expertise and strong track record of the Baymark Partners team, DFW Neuropathy is poised for significant growth. We are pleased to support the company in its next phase."

"DFW's treatment helps cure neuropathy issues as opposed to masking symptoms," said Dr. Ali Alavi, Founder and CEO of DFW Neuropathy. "This investment will help us accelerate our plan to expand our footprint and offer our services to a larger patient population."

"There is an increasing number of individuals suffering from neuropathy and CET has proven to be an effective treatment," added Andy Waltman, Director at Baymark Partners. "DFW Neuropathy is providing a positive impact on the quality of life of its patients and we look forward to working with the company to make this treatment more widely accessible."

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 60 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund nine years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.hcap.com/.

About Baymark Partners

Baymark Partners is a Dallas-based private equity firm investing in leveraged recapitalizations and management buyouts of well-managed, entrepreneurial, middle market service businesses. Baymark is particularly successful investing in high growth companies where additional management and strategic resources are required by the existing ownership group. We typically provide the entrepreneur an opportunity to gain liquidity, while maintaining a significant equity stake in the business for future upside, and if desired, a reduced management role. Visit https://baymarkpartners.com/.

About DFW Neuropathy

Founded in 2010, DFW Neuropathy is a health clinic based in North Texas specializing in the treatment of all types of neuropathy and musculoskeletal pain and ailments. Visit https://www.dfwneuropathy.com/.

Contact: Frank Mora

HCAP Partners

[email protected]

(858) 259-7654

SOURCE HCAP Partners