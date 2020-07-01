HCAP Partners Promotes Bhairvee Shavdia to Principal

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, announced today the promotion of Bhairvee Shavdia to Principal.

Bhairvee Shavdia

During her tenure at HCAP Partners Bhairvee has made valuable contributions to the team as both an investment and impact professional. She has been instrumental in leading the construction and implementation of HCAP Partners' impact investing methodology and framework around quality job creation, the Gainful Jobs Approach™. In her new role she will continue leading growth efforts surrounding impact investing measurement and reporting in addition to continuing her investment team responsibilities of deal structuring, underwriting, and monitoring.

"Bhairvee's promotion reflects her leadership in building and strengthening our impact platform, the Gainful Jobs Approach™, alongside her demonstrated investment acumen, both of which have played an important role in our firm's growth. We are confident that she will continue to provide value to both our investors and portfolio companies and look forward to her continued contributions," said Tim Bubnack, Managing Partner at HCAP Partners.

Bhairvee joined HCAP Partners in 2015 and has been a key contributor to the firm's continued recognition as a thought leader in the impact investing field, including the firm's selection as an ImpactAssets 50 fund for seven consecutive years. She has served as a Job Quality Fellow with Aspen Institute's Economic Opportunities Program and earlier this year joined the board of San Diego Impact Investors Network.

Prior to joining HCAP Partners, Bhairvee was with San Diego State University's Zahn Innovation Center where she created and led the University's incubator platform for social enterprise. Bhairvee joined the Zahn Innovation Center from H.I.G. Capital, where she was a founding member of the firm's London office and participated in the origination, investment analysis, and due diligence of private equity and distressed debt transactions. Bhairvee holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a dual concentration in Finance and Actuarial Science and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2 million to $15 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 45 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund seven years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit www.hcapllc.com.

