HCCA releases new edition of book on healthcare privacy compliance

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) has updated its popular manual on healthcare privacy with new guidance for keeping patient information secure. Released this week in print and digital formats, Health Care Privacy Compliance Handbook, Third Edition offers practical guidance for healthcare professionals tasked with privacy compliance duties.

As our nation continues to move toward the expanded sharing of information through electronic health records and with the increasing use of cloud databases, HCCA recognizes that healthcare privacy professionals need help keeping up with federal and state health information regulations. The third edition of the book offers solutions for navigating the changing legal and regulatory framework that governs protected health information.

Written by faculty of HCCA's Healthcare Privacy Compliance Academy, this vital resource offers up-to-date guidance on:

HIPAA privacy and security rules

Breach notification

Vendor relations

Human research privacy

Payer privacy issues

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act

The federal Privacy Act

Privacy for substance use disorder programs

Privacy risk assessments

Auditing and monitoring for privacy

"With Health Care Privacy Compliance Handbook, Third Edition, HCCA has teamed expert guidance with the most advanced publishing technologies to offer best-in-class solutions for the information needs of healthcare compliance professionals," says YoGI Arumainayagam, vice president of publishing for HCCA.

This valuable guide is available now in softcover print; online on COSMOS, HCCA's digital content platform; and as a print and digital bundle. Free previews of the content are available on COSMOS at compliancecosmos.org/hcpch-3rd.

About HCCA

Established in 1996, Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)® is a member-based association for healthcare compliance professionals. Serving more than 12,000 members across the country, we're dedicated to enabling the lasting success and integrity of those working in, working with, or supporting healthcare organizations. HCCA offers 40+ educational conferences a year, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the HCCA website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

