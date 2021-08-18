HCI Equity Partners Announces 4 Portfolio Companies Named to 2021 Inc. 5000 List

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners, a leading lower-middle-market private equity firm, today announced that four of their portfolio companies have been featured on Inc. 5000's 2021 list of fastest growing companies. The recognized platforms include MSI Express. Inc, Summit Interconnect, AmerCareRoyal, LLC, and WF Cabinetry. Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in North America posting average median growth for the three years ending 2020 of 543%. Together, those companies also added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

MSI Express is a leading contract manufacturer and packager focused on shelf-stable foods. MSI offers one of the broadest service and packaging offerings in the market to include dry mixing and blending, flexible pouches and sachets, liquid blending, and filling, stand cap pouching, canister filling, lidding, cup filling and pet food filling. Through three transformational acquisitions and significant organic growth, MSI's revenue has grown 1,008%, while their employment increased 362% from 2017-2020.

Summit Interconnect is a leading manufacturer of high technology printed circuit boards predominantly serving the defense, high reliability, and prototyping markets. Summit's revenue and employment grew 229% and 173% respectively from 2017 to 2020 through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth.

AmerCareRoyal is a leading supplier of disposable products for the foodservice, janitorial and healthcare markets in North America. With an established national footprint, AmerCareRoyal sells over 6,000 disposable items to a diverse customer base consisting of foodservice distributors, restaurant chains and other retail establishments. AmerCareRoyal's revenue grew 189% from 2017 to 2020 through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth initiatives, while their employment increased 244%.

WF Cabinetry is a designer and manufacturer of semi-custom kitchen and bath cabinets. The Company sells to the single-family residential market through a broad network of independent dealers that span the U.S. WF offers a wide variety of door styles, colors, and customizations options while delivering superior quality and construction to its customers. WF's revenue grew 101% from 2017 to 2020, while their employment increased 146%.

"We are thrilled that 25% of HCI's platforms have been recognized by Inc. for achieving these spectacular growth metrics," stated Doug McCormick, Managing Partner of HCI Equity Partners. "These results validate not only the hard work and dedication of the leaders and employees of these companies, but also the effectiveness and consistency of HCI's partnership model, deep engagement and proven approach to effectively employing M&A as an attractive growth strategy."

Dan Dickinson, Managing Partner, commented, "HCI is honored to partner with the founders of these four companies and the rest of our portfolio to support them in their rapid growth through both acquisitions and organic investments. HCI is committed to adding value not only by building bigger businesses, but also better, more capable organizations."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

