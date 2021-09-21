HCI Equity Partners' Backed Tech-24 Acquires Yukon Refrigeration

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-24, backed by HCI Equity Partners, announced today it has acquired Yukon Refrigeration ("Yukon") on September 20, 2021. Tech-24 is a nation-wide provider of repair and maintenance services for food service and commercial HVAC equipment. Yukon is HCI's fifth add-on acquisition in the highly fragmented foodservice repair market. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Mount Vernon, Illinois, Yukon is a provider of repair services, preventative maintenance and installation for foodservice and HVAC equipment to customers throughout Southern Illinois. Yukon represents an attractive addition to Tech-24's existing footprint in Illinois and comes with a stable base of tenured technicians and established market share.

"Yukon has a terrific reputation for responsiveness and customer service in Illinois," said Dan Rodstrom, CEO of Tech-24. "We are delighted they are joining the Tech-24 family as we grow our national leadership in this vital service industry."

Doug McCormick, HCI's Managing Partner commented, "This acquisition is part of our consolidation strategy that is increasing Tech-24's geographic reach and making it a strong competitor to service Illinois' largest retailers and retail chains. Yukon is a great example of how HCI is focused on partnering with founder-owned companies to help them expand and thrive in today's markets."

Quarles & Brady served as legal counsel to Tech-24.

About Tech-24

Tech-24 provides installation, preventative maintenance and repair for foodservice facilities across the US. The Company specializes in cooking, refrigeration, beverage and specialty foodservice equipment, as well as performs HVAC, electrical and plumbing services. For more information, please visit www.mytech24.com.

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

