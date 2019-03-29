HCP Associates Wins Marketer of the Year Award for Mass Media

TAMPA, Fla., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday at the 4th Annual Marketer of the Year Awards Ceremony at The University of Tampa, the American Marketing Association (AMA) of Tampa Bay recognized HCP Associates with the Marketer of the Year award for outstanding results in the category of Mass Media.

The initiative was a political campaign launched in the fall of 2018 and was funded by the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association (HCTA) and public donations. HCP was engaged to promote and spread public awareness about the tax referendum that would raise over one billion dollars over the next 10 years.

On November 6, 2018, Hillsborough County Referendum No. 3 passed with 56.35 percent of residents voting 'YES.' The funds will go towards a growing list of deferred maintenance projects ranging from deteriorating air conditioning systems to technology enhancements.

HCP Managing Partner Eric Polins said, "We felt it was our civic duty to educate and inform voters about the conditions of our public schools to raise the funds needed to provide optimal learning environments. We are honored to be acknowledged by our peers and the AMA."

The Hillsborough County Public School System is the eighth largest school district in the United States with over 250 K-12 schools. The district serves almost 200,000 students, approximately 16,000 teachers, and 4,500 educational support personnel. This initiative worked to provide optimal learning conditions for the Hillsborough County Public Schools.

In only eight weeks, HCP Associates created and launched a brand, position, and mass media market campaign to educate and inform the voters of Hillsborough County about the facts of the referendum. The goal of the SOS campaign was to educate "all" voters with the facts and figures that supported the need for the tax. About two weeks into the campaign, HCP was notified that Referendum No. 3 would be at the bottom of the ballot; even below the highly controversial transportation referendum.

Other finalists competing within the Mass Media/Broadcast category included: PODS, PP+K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Visit Tampa Bay.

The awards ceremony is Tampa Bay's premier result-based marketing competition. The Marketer of the Year Award is given to the top scoring entry in each of 10 categories. Entries were judged by the AMA Birmingham's Chapter Board of Directors.

