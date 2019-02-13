HCP to Present at Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) announced today that Tom Herzog, its President and CEO, is scheduled to present at Citi's 2019 Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

The presentation is scheduled for 8:10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. To access the webcast, click here, or you can find the webcast details on our website at http://ir.hcpi.com/events.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index. For more information regarding HCP, visit www.hcpi.com.

Contact

Andrew Johns

Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

(949) 407-0400

SOURCE HCP, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hcpi.com

