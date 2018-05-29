HCTec Joins Cerner, Technology And System Integration Leaders To Modernize Veterans' Electronic Health Records

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HCTec, a leading provider of hospital IT and revenue cycle workforce optimization solutions, announced today it is joining Cerner, a global leader in health care technology, and other industry leaders and innovators to help make seamless care available to our nation's veterans. This newly formed team announced by Cerner will bring extensive experience in large enterprise systems and commercial sectors to modernize the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) electronic health record (EHR).

"Building on our history of modernizing the EHRs of approximately 250 large hospital networks across the country, HCTec will bring Cerner project and team leadership expertise to help navigate through the complexity of implementation, training, optimization and sustainment efforts at the VA," said HCTec Founder William Bartholomew. "Our team members, many of whom are veterans, bring decades of diverse federal and commercial EHR transformation experiences to help address all the challenges and opportunities facing service members and veterans today."

In addition to Cerner, HCTec will join Leidos, Guidehouse, Accenture, Henry Schein, Inc., AbleVets LLC, MicroHealth, ProSource360 and 16 additional small businesses – many of which are veteran-owned – to form the team that will provide experience and expertise to the VA implementation.

"We are proud HCTec will be part of this important team of industry leaders that will shape the future of care for veterans through a modern EHR system," said Travis Dalton, president, Cerner Government Services. "We will work together to address the needs and capabilities that are in the best interest of the VA. Our veterans deserve the highest quality care and with this team, we look forward to bringing a modern, seamless system to those who have served our country."

In May, Cerner announced a historic agreement and the VA made the program one of their top priorities to improve care for veterans. Using technology that has been deployed successfully at Department of Defense (DoD) medical facilities and thousands of provider sites globally, Cerner plans to provide seamless care across the VA's high-performing integrated network, including VA facilities, community providers and DoD facilities.

HCTec will join Cerner and other VA EHR modernization members to outline the strategy during the Cerner Health Conference, Oct. 8-11, in Kansas City, Mo.

About HCTec



HCTec is a KLAS-rated leading provider of hospital IT and revenue cycle workforce optimization solutions including specialized skills staffing, consulting, and managed services. Our solutions help hospitals reduce operating costs, improve quality, and optimize labor forces across a wide range of mission critical clinical and business applications, technical services, and revenue cycle processes.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You

