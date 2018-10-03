HCTec Welcomes New Senior Executives To Continue Growth In HIT, HIM And Managed Services Businesses

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HCTec, a leading provider of hospital IT and revenue cycle workforce optimization solutions, announced today the addition of three new senior leaders within the organization. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Salome Isbell, Vice President of Professional Services Victor Ayers, and Vice President of Clinical Solutions Heather Espino are now leading continued strategic growth for HCTec's healthcare IT and information management businesses as well as its managed services offerings.

CFO Salome Isbell

CFO Salome Isbell joins HCTec from her recent CFO role at private equity-backed pharmacy and medical care IT firm MedHOK where she oversaw the quadrupling of that software business and subsequent sale to Hearst Corporation in her four-year tenure. Prior to MedHOK, she was CFO at a workplace health and safety management software business that was acquired by Underwriters Laboratories (UL). Isbell was twice named a finalist for Nashville Business Journal's CFO of the Year award.

VP of Professional Services Victor Ayers

Vice President of Professional Services Victor Ayers has extensive health IT consulting and entrepreneurial experience to drive revenue, market share and profit performance. Ayers is focused on delivering an elevated experience for HCTec clients and their investments in enterprise resource planning, workforce and revenue cycle management, and electronic medical record (EMR) products and services.

VP of Clinical Solutions Heather Espino

Vice President of Clinical Solutions Heather Espino brings to HCTec 15 years of healthcare IT, clinical workflows and processes and implementation management experience, most recently with Centura Health in Colorado. Heather is concentrating her efforts on EMR implementation, activation and optimization to support HCTec's healthcare IT business.

HCTec CEO Bill Grana commented, "We are excited to bring these healthcare veterans to our team. Victor will continue to grow our professional services topline with innovative solutions for today's healthcare technology challenges while Heather brings the perspective of the provider community in managing our clients. Salome's senior financial leadership will ensure HCTec is well positioned to aggressively pursue the next generation of workforce optimization solutions that will help hospitals thrive in an era of increasing cost pressures and demands combined with scarce resources."

About HCTec

HCTec is a KLAS-rated leading provider of hospital IT and revenue cycle workforce optimization solutions including specialized skills staffing, consulting, and managed services. Our solutions help hospitals reduce operating costs, improve quality, and optimize labor forces across a wide range of mission critical clinical and business applications, technical services, and revenue cycle processes.

