WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/HD-Hudson-Recalls-Battery-Powered-Sprayers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: illu-Mist Battery-Powered Garden Sprayers

Hazard: The sprayer's lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery-powered sprayers, remove the battery tray, and look for a brown battery. If the battery is brown, consumers should remove the battery and tray and dispose of them in accordance with local laws for disposal of lithium-ion batteries, and contact HD Hudson for a free replacement battery and tray. Always follow proper battery use and storage procedures as listed in the instructions.

Consumer Contact:

HD Hudson at 800-394-8802 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at hdhudson.com and click on Recalls for more information for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 64,000

Description:

This recall involves illu-Mist 40001 one-gallon & 40002 two-gallon battery-powered garden sprayers. The sprayers have a plastic triangle-shaped handle in gray with teal blue trim and a white tank with "illu-Mist" printed on the front side of the tank. The sprayers measure 15.5 inches and 19.5 inches in height when assembled.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received four reports of batteries overheating, including one report of a battery melting and catching fire resulting in less than $100 in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Lowe's stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from December 2019 through January 2021 for between $40 and $50.

Importer: HD Hudson, of Lowell, Mich.

Manufactured in: China

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 21-098

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission