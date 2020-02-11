HDBaseT Alliance Announces New President at ISE 2020

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ISE 2020 -- The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry association tasked with promoting and advancing the HDBaseT standard, has announced the appointment of Mr. Tzahi Madgar as President of the organization. Tzahi brings more than 10 years of experience in the audio/video sector, and will focus on advancing HDBaseT, the leading standard in the AV market, and strengthening the HDBaseT ecosystem.

"For the past five years, I have been involved with the HDBaseT Alliance's Board of Directors, chairing Work Groups and advancing certification and interoperability in the market, including organizing the HDBaseT Plugfest in 2019," said Tzahi Madgar, President of the Alliance. "The Alliance has played a central role in promoting the most advanced solution in the market, and I am looking forward to continuing on this path of success. With thousands of HDBaseT products in the market, our technology has considerably benefitted the AV market."

Tzahi has played a key role in leading the organization's strategic efforts towards identifying and answering the market needs, including initiating the annual HDBaseT World Congress which brings together the Alliance Board and important members of the large HDBaseT ecosystem to work together towards accomplishing the Alliance goals. As President of the Alliance, Tzahi will further advance these goals and introduce HDBaseT to new markets, while cultivating productive relationships with new and existing members.

At ISE 2020, the Alliance will be showcasing live demos of HDBaseT Spec 3.0 – the latest and most advanced version of the HDBaseT standard, supporting the long-distance distribution of uncompressed HDMI 2.0 (4K@60 4:4:4) over a single cable. In addition, HDBaseT Alliance's co-founder, Valens, will present the Stello product family of chipsets for Spec 3.0, demonstrating convergence and extension of uncompressed HDMI2.0, audio, 1Gb Ethernet, and control over a single 100m Cat cable – including bi-directional video.

In addition, the Alliance is hosting joint cross-booth demos with its members:

Live, uncompressed HDMI 2.0 transmission through Aurora Multimedia's Spec 3.0 world's first transceiver wall plate (Booth 5-T65)

Live gaming experience with Pulse-Eight's Spec 3.0 end-point, extending Sony's PS-4 gaming console and delivering high performance uncompressed 4K video with zero latency, one of HDBaseT's major differentiators (Booth 5-U124)

In addition, the Alliance is hosting 12 members in its stand (5-T80), showcasing their latest HDBaseT products in the market and highlighting the largest interoperable ecosystem in the market:

Advoli will showcase the world's only HDBaseT graphics card able to drive six 4K displays over 100 metres of LAN cable, ideal for digital signage, video walls, projector installations & more.

will showcase the world's only HDBaseT graphics card able to drive six displays over 100 metres of LAN cable, ideal for digital signage, video walls, projector installations & more. ATEN will present its HDBaseT meeting room solutions and demonstrate the superior connectivity among the VE2812EUT HDMI & VGA HDBaseT Transmitter with EU Wall Plate, the VP1421 4 x 2 True 4K Presentation Matrix Switch with Scaling, DSP, and HDBaseT-Lite, and the HDMI HDBaseT Receiver with Audio De-Embedding, in addition to several other products such as ATEN's CE611 Mini USB DVI HDBaseT KVM Extender.

will present its HDBaseT meeting room solutions and demonstrate the superior connectivity among the VE2812EUT HDMI & VGA HDBaseT Transmitter with EU Wall Plate, the VP1421 4 x 2 True Presentation Matrix Switch with Scaling, DSP, and HDBaseT-Lite, and the HDMI HDBaseT Receiver with Audio De-Embedding, in addition to several other products such as ATEN's CE611 Mini USB DVI HDBaseT KVM Extender. AVPro Edge will be showing its unique video distribution solutions using HDBaseT at ISE 2020, launching its new Modular Matrix Switch that allows installers & integrators to configure inputs and outputs while still distributing 4K and HDR.

will be showing its unique video distribution solutions using HDBaseT at ISE 2020, launching its new Modular Matrix Switch that allows installers & integrators to configure inputs and outputs while still distributing and HDR. CYP will showcase a compact HDBaseT solution of multi-format presentation switcher to revolutionize conference venue for boosting efficiency, and advanced HDBaseT solutions of USB extension and 4K@60 4:4:4 uncompressed solutions.

will showcase a compact HDBaseT solution of multi-format presentation switcher to revolutionize conference venue for boosting efficiency, and advanced HDBaseT solutions of USB extension and 4K@60 4:4:4 uncompressed solutions. Fabrimex Systems will present its embedded solution with dual integrated PCIe card and AD board, enabling installers to power two monitors directly from the computer through the HDBaseT link.

will present its embedded solution with dual integrated PCIe card and AD board, enabling installers to power two directly from the computer through the HDBaseT link. Macro Image Technology will demonstrate various 4K60 function of new chips, MDIN640 and MDIN-C604, supporting scaling, switching/matrix, mixing of all broadcasting systems and signage display based on 4K60.

will demonstrate various 4K60 function of new chips, MDIN640 and MDIN-C604, supporting scaling, switching/matrix, mixing of all broadcasting systems and signage display based on 4K60. MSolutions will be showcasing a whole new and enhanced GUI, new IP testing capabilities for AVoIP to complement the existing HDBaseT, HDMI & DCR testing & certification in its award.

will be showcasing a whole new and enhanced GUI, new IP testing capabilities for AVoIP to complement the existing HDBaseT, HDMI & DCR testing & certification in its award. PTN Electronics will exhibit a wide range of uncompressed 18Gbps 4K60 (4:4:4) solutions over HDBaseT with USB at 100m transmission.

will exhibit a wide range of uncompressed 18Gbps 4K60 (4:4:4) solutions over HDBaseT with USB at transmission. Rextron will introduce its new VA6000 solution; the USBX-M215 USB 2.0 extender can extend 4 x USB 2.0 devices over Cat.5e or Cat.6 cable up to 100M , supporting USB camera and most USB 2.0 devices without any software or driver.

will introduce its new VA6000 solution; the USBX-M215 USB 2.0 extender can extend 4 x USB 2.0 devices over Cat.5e or Cat.6 cable up to , supporting USB camera and most USB 2.0 devices without any software or driver. Silvertel will present its miniature modules for a complete solution for Power over HDBaseT (PoH) and Power over Ethernet (PoE) from 12W to 100W, ideal for extenders, LED touch displays or smart lighting.

will present its miniature modules for a complete solution for Power over HDBaseT (PoH) and Power over Ethernet (PoE) from 12W to 100W, ideal for extenders, LED touch displays or smart lighting. Teledyne LeCroy will exhibit their low-cost quantumdata 280 Test Set for testing HDMI and HDBaseT devices, cables and networks as well as their new M41h 48G Video Analyzer/Generator for HDMI 2.1 8K Testing.

will exhibit their low-cost quantumdata 280 Test Set for testing HDMI and HDBaseT devices, cables and networks as well as their new M41h 48G Video Analyzer/Generator for HDMI 2.1 Testing. Valens will showcase live demos of its VS3000 Stello Configurable HDBaseT Transceiver; long-distance extension of USB 2.0, audio, control, Ethernet over 100m through the VA6000 chipset; extension of USB 3.1 peripherals; and management of HDBaseT devices from the cloud through integration with a cloud service,

Join us at ISE 2020 for more activities:

Live video interviews with Commercial Integrator in our booth

in our booth Happy HDBaseT Hour on Wednesday, February 12 th , at 5 pm

, at Take as many selfies as you can on HDBaseT members' booth, post it on twitter tagging HDBaseT and our members, for a chance to win Bose headphones

headphones Attend the HDBaseT Academy to learn more about the benefits and advantages of the technology

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors, and it has today more than 200 members and thousands of products. Learn more at www.hdbaset.org.

