HDMI Cable Market to grow by $ 1.65 bn during 2021-2025 | Belkin International Inc. and Ce-Link emerge as key contributors to growth | Technavio

The HDMI cable market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The growing demand for 4K/UHD TVs is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The growing popularity of HDMI 2.1 is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the HDMI cable market during the forecast period. Moreover, the report provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by type (high-speed, standard, and ultra-high-speed) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Scope of HDMI Cable Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 1.65 billion CAGR Accelerating at 6.43% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- · APAC · North America · Europe · South America · MEA By type:- · High-speed · Standard · Ultra-high-speed Drivers · Increasing penetration of smart devices · Increased use of HDMI cables in gaming and AR-VR applications and 4K content display on TVs · Increased usage of economical HDMI cables Challenges · Availability of counterfeits · Increased preference for coaxial cables · Emergence of wireless HDMI

The HDMI cable market covers the following areas:

HDMI Cable Market Sizing

HDMI Cable Market Forecast

HDMI Cable Market Analysis





Companies Mentioned

Belkin International Inc.

Ce-Link

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kramer Industries Inc.

Nordost

Panasonic Corp.

Sony Corp.

Tripp Lite

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

High-speed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Standard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ultra-high-speed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Amphenol Corp.

Belkin International Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Legrand SA

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

