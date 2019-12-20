He Knows Who's Been Naughty Or Nice And, More Important, Where To Escape The Crowds After Christmas - The Oasis at Death Valley

News provided by

The Oasis at Death Valley

Dec 20, 2019, 13:28 ET

DEATH VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa's discovered one of the best-kept secret hot spots in the United StatesThe Oasis at Death Valley, on the California/Nevada border, where the spring-fed pool is consistently 85 degrees, the weather is warm and it's mostly sunny.  

For additional information, visit https://www.oasisatdeathvalley.com.

“Well, the elves aren’t going to massage my feet, and I’m not asking Ms. Claus,” says Santa as he relaxes by the pool at The Oasis at Death Valley.
“Well, the elves aren’t going to massage my feet, and I’m not asking Ms. Claus,” says Santa as he relaxes by the pool at The Oasis at Death Valley.

###

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE The Oasis at Death Valley

Related Links

https://www.oasisatdeathvalley.com

You just read:

He Knows Who's Been Naughty Or Nice And, More Important, Where To Escape The Crowds After Christmas - The Oasis at Death Valley

News provided by

The Oasis at Death Valley

Dec 20, 2019, 13:28 ET