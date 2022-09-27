Head and Neck Cancer Market to Surge at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The head and neck cancer market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increasing incident cases and the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period. Moreover, the advances in disease mechanisms have yielded new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, opening the way to more drug development.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Head and Neck Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, head and neck cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Head and Neck Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the head and neck cancer market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total head and neck cancer incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 158K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading head and neck cancer companies such as CEL-SCI, Junshi Biosciences, Coherus, Exelixis, Immutep S.A.S., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, BeiGene, Akeso, Chia Tai-Tianqing , Kura Oncology, Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company , and others are developing novel head and neck cancer drugs that can be available in the head and neck cancer market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel head and neck cancer drugs that can be available in the head and neck cancer market in the upcoming years. The head and neck cancer therapies in the pipeline include Leukocyte Interleukin (MULTIKINE), Toripalimab, Cabozantinib, Eftilagimod alpha (Efti/IMP321), LN-145 (Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes), Tislelizumab, Penpulimab/AK105, Tipifarnib, XEVINAPANT (Debio 1143), TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), Cyramza (ramucirumab) , and others.

and others. The head and neck cancer market is expected to grow due to factors such as an increase in the patient pool and the expected entry of emerging therapies.

Head and Neck Cancer Overview

Head and neck cancer (HNC) usually begins in the squamous cells – also known as squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck – that line the mucosal surfaces of the head and neck (for example, those inside the mouth, throat, and voice box), but it can also begin in the salivary glands, sinuses, muscles, or nerves. Alcohol and tobacco use are the two most important risk factors for head and neck causes.

Head and neck cancer symptoms include a lump in the neck or a sore in the mouth or throat that does not heal, a persistent sore throat, difficulty swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in the voice; however, these head and neck cancer symptoms can also be caused by other, less serious illnesses.

Physical examination/blood and urine tests, endoscopy, biopsy, biomarker testing of the tumor, X-ray/barium swallow, panoramic radiograph, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, bone scan, and other tests are used for head and neck diagnosis.

Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 158K incident cases of head and neck cancer in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest number of head and neck cancer incident cases in 2021.

The head and neck cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

HPV-specific Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Site-specific Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Molecular Alteration-specific Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer Treatment Market

Chemotherapy has widely used in all lines of head and neck treatment among all available therapeutic options. Numerous drugs have been identified with the advancement of medical technologies and increased research and development activities. Immunotherapeutic options for treating HNC patients have also been identified.

Overall, head and neck cancer treatment options for patients with HNC include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Pharmacological therapies are primarily used to destroy cancer cells and are administered systematically or locally (by a medical oncologist). Chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy are some of the pharmacological head and neck cancer treatments available to HNC patients.

Across all countries, the most common first-line systemic therapy regimens were platinum-based combinations, such as platinum + 5-F, cetuximab + platinum 5-FU, or taxane + platinum 5-FU. However, the use of different platinum-based combinations varied significantly across countries; administration of cetuximab + platinum 5-FU was common in Italy, Germany, and Spain. In the United Kingdom, platinum with 5-FU was the most commonly used first-line regimen.

Head and Neck Cancer Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Leukocyte Interleukin (MULTIKINE): CEL-SCI

Toripalimab: Junshi Biosciences/Coherus

Cabozantinib: Exelixis

Eftilagimod alpha (Efti/IMP321): Immutep S.A.S./Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

LN-145 (Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes): Iovance Biotherapeutics

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Penpulimab/AK105: Akeso/ Chia Tai-Tianqing

Tipifarnib: Kura Oncology

XEVINAPANT (Debio 1143): Merck KGaA

TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

Cyramza (ramucirumab): Eli Lilly and Company

Head and Neck Cancer Market Dynamics

The survival of head and neck cancer is steadily improving, and it is emphasized that a better understanding of tumor pathobiology will lead to better therapies and outcomes in the head and cancer market. Clinical trials are being conducted to understand better the role of HPV and the combinations of various therapies. Response rates are higher when chemotherapy is combined with PD-1 inhibitors in HPV+ tumors. These kinds of new insights will undoubtedly be useful in the future for the growth of the head and neck cancer market.

Due to a lack of randomized neoadjuvant trials, an investigation into using newer and more active systemic regimens in the neoadjuvant setting to treat HNC could potentially improve outcomes. There is currently no drug approved in the adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings in the head and neck cancer market, making this a lucrative target for pharmaceutical companies.

Although there are not many trials looking into genetic changes, these mutations could be used as potential therapeutic targets, providing a unique opportunity in the head and neck cancer market for future personalized, targeted therapies.

However, some factors are responsible for the slow growth of the head and neck cancer market. The role of HPV in head and neck cancer is still debatable. It is believed that HPV cancer responds better in general, but mixed results have been observed with immunotherapy, so more clarity is still needed on this point. More curative options in the head and neck cancer market are required because current therapies only allow researchers to achieve a few months of survival.

Moreover, immunotherapy use is still unclear; some patients respond very well to it, while others do not. There is still no agreement on when to discontinue these treatments. The introduction of generics, the expiration of patent protection for various drugs, and increased healthcare costs are all major threats to the head and neck cancer market.

Furthermore, many drugs are being developed in China, and other countries are attempting to enter the global head and neck cancer market; the FDA recently rejected the BLA of a few drugs, emphasizing that all drugs should be evaluated across diverse patient populations and multiple countries. This will impact the approval of drugs in the head and neck market being researched in various countries.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 5.1 % Market Size in 2021 USD 2.9 Billion Key Head and Neck Cancer Companies CEL-SCI, Junshi Biosciences, Coherus, Exelixis, Immutep S.A.S., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, BeiGene, Akeso, Chia Tai-Tianqing, Kura Oncology, Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, and others Key Head and Neck Cancer Therapies Leukocyte Interleukin (MULTIKINE), Toripalimab, Cabozantinib, Eftilagimod alpha (Efti/IMP321), LN-145 (Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes), Tislelizumab, Penpulimab/AK105, Tipifarnib, XEVINAPANT (Debio 1143), TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), Cyramza (ramucirumab), and others

Scope of the Head and Neck Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Head and Neck Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Head and Neck Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Head and Neck Cancer Market Dynamics: Head and Neck Cancer market drivers and barriers

Head and Neck Cancer market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Head and Neck Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Head and Neck Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Head and Neck Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Head and Neck Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Head and Neck Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Head and Neck Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Head and Neck Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Head and Neck Cancer Emerging Drugs 10. Seven Major Head and Neck Cancer Market Analysis 11. Head and Neck Cancer Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. Head and Neck Cancer Market Drivers 15. Head and Neck Cancer Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

