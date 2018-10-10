Head of Global Patient Access Joins Inceptua

LUXEMBOURG, November 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Inceptua Group today announces that Clive Whitcher joins Inceptua as Vice President, Head of Global Patient Access.

"Clive joining the team to focus on patient access strengthens our commercialization capabilities, offering even greater support to our partner companies as they try to reach patients in need," says Alan Raffensperger, CEO, Inceptua Group.

Clive will be working to provide strategic and tactical support and guidance to companies preparing to launch products into new markets.

"I'm very excited to be joining Inceptua at this time. Patient access activities are critical in preparing for the successful launch of new therapies, and continued post launch with ongoing community engagement and data generation. Inceptua is well placed to support companies with their commercialization approach and help ensure that sustainable access solutions are developed to enable patients to access new therapies as quickly as possible," says Clive Whitcher.

Clive brings patient access experience from both Pharma and consulting across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Clive joins Inceptua from Sobi, where he held the role of Vice President, Head of Global Patient Access & Community Engagement. He was responsible for developing and delivering patient access launch strategies, including launch sequencing and innovative pricing and contracting strategies to secure sustainable access for rare, specialty, and orphan therapies.

About Inceptua

Inceptua is a pharmaceutical company, and the next generation partner to pharma, biotech and healthcare. We provide clinical trial services, deliver early access to medicines, and commercialize specialty care and rare disease products. Inceptua is headquartered in Luxembourg and has global operations with offices in Europe, the USA, and Asia.

