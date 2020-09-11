Head of Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania Wins Two 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The chief executive officer of Albania's Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania has received two honours in the 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) CEO Awards. Silvio Pedrazzi was named 'Best CEO in Albania's Banking Industry' and 'Most Innovative CEO of the Year - Albania' for his pioneering work in digital banking.

The BWM 2020 CEO Awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. Our intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania, part of Intesa Sanpaolo Group is a leading bank in Albania serving small and medium sized businesses, corporates, individual customers and high net worth clients with an extensive offering of innovative products and services. The company is leading the way in Albania's cutting-edge banking solutions, and Silvio is in turn setting the bar for others in his field.

It's been a trying time for Albania, with a devastating earthquake followed by the advent of COVID-19, but Silvio and his team have been able to support customers through financial challenges by offering a range of revolutionary banking solutions. Supporting families and businesses in times of crisis is important to the bank, which initiated an Earthquake Relief and Support Plan for those affected by the disaster.

This is clearly a company that clearly sees Corporate Social Responsibility as much more than just a box ticking exercise; the bank quickly reached out to those affected by the earthquake and offered financial assistance to those in need. It also provided humanitarian aid in different ways, directly supporting displaced families as well as organising donations for employees who had also been affected. And in response to the global endemic, the company's smart working platform enabled staff to work from home and deliver a seamless service to customers.

The bank has a reputation as being a forward thinking, customer centric financial organisation, and Silvio is dedicated to changing the face of banking within Albania. In an interview with BWM, he talked about his mission to create sustainable value for all stakeholders: "We believe we can only achieve this goal by applying the highest ethical standards and the best international practices, promoting innovation as well as developing a sound dialogue with the different components of our society."

For further information on Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania's' range of products, digital banking and services visit https://www.intesasanpaolobank.al/

An article on the company can be found on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/08/17/intesa-sanpaolo-bank-albania-new-skills-new-roles-for-a-digital-transformation/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards 2020 visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-2020-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine