Head of Luxury Skiwear Brand Ogier Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurent Ogier, Chief Executive of luxury ski wear brand Maison Ogier, has been named "Most Innovative CEO in the Winter Sportswear Industry" in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The Awards are a celebration of the most outstanding leaders in the business world, across a wide range of sectors. Instead of focusing on companies as a whole, like many similar awards programmes, here the spotlight is on the CEOs, COOs and Directors that lead them. The aim is to give exceptional people the recognition they deserve, whilst inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Established in 1948 and with boutiques in some of the world's most glamorous ski resorts, the Zurich based company has long been renowned for quality outdoor apparel and outstanding service. In 2014 Laurent Ogier took the helm at his family's company and has led it from small family business to what is today a leading luxury brand. At just 30 years old Laurent is at the top of his game. He studied Hospitality and Entrepreneurship Finance at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland before working in finance in luxury hotels around the world. This experience, combined with his family history, gave him a unique insight into how to drive the name forward for a new generation.

Ogier is still very much a family concern, with the traditions and values of his grandfather and father still instilled in the company's ethos. Customer care is still the number one priority, with all customers receiving a warm welcome and five-star service in every store. Laurent took on his new role with a very different idea for the company – to create a private label and offer even better quality and performance, along with high fashion on and off the slopes. It was a challenging journey and he made mistakes along the way, but Laurent's determination and vision paid off. Today the brand is a must-have for skiers who demand high end outdoor apparel that's functional, practical and desirable.

Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, Laurent explained what made Ogier's rebrand such a success: "Our biggest strength is our family spirit, and our business is built on a culture of trust. I strongly believe in sustainable growth through people and the power of collective intelligence. The wellbeing of our people has always been – and will remain – Ogier's first priority. Our job, as executives, are to let people thrives under our management. Secondly, our designs are innovative and off the beaten path, combining comfort with head turning glamour and fashion-forward style."

Maison Ogier is opening new stores in Vail in USA, Crans-Montana and Zurich in Switzerland, as well as Kitzbuhel, Dallas, Las Vegas and Munich in the upcoming future.

To find out more, visit https://ogier-og.com/

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://bwmonline.com/2022/05/26/ogier-from-small-family-business-to-global-luxury-brand/

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

