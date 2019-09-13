Head of School Installation at St. John's Episcopal School

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John's Episcopal School is formally installing Meshea Matthews as its fifth Head of School at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 14. This community-wide engagement will celebrate St. John's history as the oldest Episcopal school in Dallas and will look forward to the future of Matthews's tenure.

The student body will be included in the procession marking the beginning of the event. Students will serve additional roles throughout ceremony including scripture readings and the presentation of gifts on behalf of the student body. Pre-K and kindergarten students will have a featured role singing a psalm lead by Dallas-based singer-songwriter David Porcheddu.

"I am incredibly honored to accept this call to lead St. John's and to carry forward the mission, message and momentum of this great school," said Matthews. "The first weeks of the school year have only confirmed what I had envisioned – an active community with remarkable teachers, talented staff, dedicated parents and most importantly, brilliant young minds. I look forward to continuing the superb work of Mark Crotty and the St. John's leadership, faculty and staff."

Before her selection as Head of School, Matthews served in a wide range of roles during her 19-year career at The Hockaday School: coach, classroom teacher, department chair, Dean of Students, and ultimately as Director of Residential Life for the school's 105-year-old boarding program. She distinguished herself to students, parents and peers.

"In my more than 50 years in education, I have never met a more capable, truly authentic and ethical person than Meshea Matthews," said Karen A. Drawz, former Assistant Head of School for Academic Affairs at The Hockaday School. "In my opinion, she is a born leader."

St. John's Episcopal School is a Pre-K through eighth grade co-educational school in East Dallas. With dual-accreditation by the Independent Schools Association of the Southwest and the Southwestern Association of Episcopal Schools, St. John's is committed to the five tenets of an Episcopal education and a program of academic excellence designed to train the mind, strengthen the character and enrich the spirit of each student.

