Head Up Display (HUD) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2422.5 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factors such as increased passenger and vehicle safety awareness, the convenience of integrating satellite navigation technology with a head-up display system, increased demand for connected vehicles and advanced technical HUDs drive the growth of head-up display market size

Global Head Up Display Market size is projected to reach USD 2422.5 Million by 2026, from USD 930 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2020-2026.

The key regions covered in the Head Up Display (HUD) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea. The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also provides market size and forecast by Type and application segment in terms of production capacity, price, and revenue for 2015-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HEAD-UP DISPLAY MARKET SIZE

The demand from the automotive vertical and the increasing opportunities for growth in the wearables sector are driving the growth of the Head Up Display Market size.

Initially, traditional head-up displays were designed for aviation and military applications. However, they are widely used in automotive applications. The major factors responsible for this growth of head up display market size are increased adoption by OEMs in display technology, reduced installation costs of head-up display systems, and increased importance given to vehicle and passenger safety systems.

Conventional HUDs are used as a secondary display device in automobiles to provide the driver with information on navigation routes, vehicle direction, fuel indication, lane-departure alert, and traffic information. HUDs power the demand from the automotive segment with enhanced benefits such as monochrome, 4-color monitor, night vision, high contrast, and color-rich virtual images. These new features are expected to fuel the HUD adoption and thereby increase the Head Up Display Market size.

Artificial Intelligence is being introduced by the use of a cloud terminal in the Heads-up Display. AI works as a driver's digital assistant observing the driver's preferences at various times of the day and week and automatically scheduling the entertainment, navigation and other details needed at the appropriate time. This incorporation of AI in HUD is expected to increase the Head Up Display Market size.

HEAD UP DISPLAY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The automotive application segment is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. The section of aviation follows next due to most commercial aircraft adopting head-up display systems for optimal landing and takeoff.

Major factors driving market growth in the North American area are the emergence of major technology firms and significant investments made in head-up display R&D. North America currently holds a large Head Up Display Market share in the global market.

Europe's market closely follows the North American region. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits offered by head-up displays.

The global Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a comparatively higher CAGR due to an increasing perception among users of the benefits the technology provides.

Furthermore, the growth in living standards and rising disposable income are driving the growth of the Head Up Display Market size.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BAE Systems

Continental

DENSO

Elbit Systems

Visteon

Robert Bosch

YAZAKI

Others

Head Up Display (HUD) Breakdown Data by Type

Conventional HUD

AR-Based HUD

Head Up Display (HUD) Breakdown Data by Application

Aviation

Automotive

