Headless CMS Leader Agility Restructures Leadership Team as it Prepares New Offerings & Plans for Record Growth

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Today, all-in-one digital experience platform Agility announced the appointment of Joel Varty as its new President and James Vidler as Vice President of Product and Operations.

Since joining Agility in 2005, Varty led the company's research and development team, but now he will be accountable for the higher-level metrics of Agility as a whole. Under Varty's leadership, Agility has earned many awards and accolades including Best Cloud CMS in 2017 by CMS Critic and most recently being vaulted onto the G2 Crowd leader quadrant in two categories; headless CMS and web content management.

As President, Varty will be leading the tactical aspects of the entire firm and oversee the three main pillars of the company: growth, operations, and corporate direction. "While working closely with our CEO Jon Voigt, I will be directing the activities of our senior management staff and ensuring that the overall health of the company is in a good place," says Varty and adds, "I enjoy the opportunity to mentor and work with the other leaders here at Agility. We're picking up speed and gaining momentum in several different areas, and that success correlates directly to the amazing efforts of our staff. They tackle each new challenge with enthusiasm and vigor. I'm extremely proud and privileged to work with this team."

Vidler joined Agility in 2012, immediately showing his leadership and technical talent in several increasingly successful roles. Vidler will now oversee Agility's product, support and education. Vidler also brings extensive knowledge in computer systems and information technology combined with the hands-on experience building online applications in a variety of industries that make him a trusted advisor to Agility's international network of implementation partners.

Vidler states, "As a former user and developer of various solutions using Agility, I'm incredibly excited to be in a position to influence the product and how we interact with our customers. I aim to modernize how developers work with Agility and provide a platform-agnostic approach to integrating with content. I also hope to bridge the gap between editors and developers, by building tools and workflows to increase harmony, and empower productivity."

Agility delivers a true cloud content management system, helping clients deliver amazing customer experiences worldwide. Learn more at agilitycms.com.

