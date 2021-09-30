Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market Growth Worth $915.81 Mn | Demand from Commercial Aircraft to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The heads-up display (HUD) market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Aviation



Automotive



Locomotive



Construction Equipment

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the heads-up display (HUD) market include BAE Systems Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TransDigm Group Inc., Visteon Corp., and WayRay AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market size

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market trends

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market industry analysis

The increasing demand from commercial aircraft is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as slowdown in the automotive industry may threaten the growth of the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the heads-up display (HUD) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Heads-Up Display (HUD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist heads-up display (HUD) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heads-up display (HUD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heads-up display (HUD) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heads-up display (HUD) market vendors

Scope of Heads-up display (HUD) Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 915.81 million CAGR Accelerating at 3.94 % No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- Europe

APAC

North America

MEA

South America By end-user:- Aviation

Automotive

Locomotive

Construction equipment Drivers Growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety

Increasing demand from commercial aircraft

Increasing demand from luxury vehicles segment Challenges Slowdown in the automotive industry

High cost of HUDs

Technical limitations

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

