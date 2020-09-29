Headset Launches Headset Insights Pulse Into Massachusetts, Expands Into New England Market

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset , the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today launched the free version of their competitive intelligence tool, Headset Insights Pulse , in Massachusetts. The complimentary service enables potential cannabis business owners, investors and media professionals to compare markets over time and contextualize industry data at various category levels. Headset's Insights Pulse is now available in nine states and territories, including California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, as well as the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

Headset Insights will provide critical consumer market data in the largest adult-use market on the East Coast. Through the platform, Massachusetts industry professionals can leverage real-time cannabis data to understand the competitive landscape, conduct trend analyses and stay ahead of market changes. Headset Insights' data will also serve as an invaluable resource for cannabis professionals in neighboring states that may potentially come online in the coming months.

"Launching Headset Insights Pulse into the most significant and fastest-growing New England cannabis market will facilitate the long-term growth trajectory of the overall region," said Cy Scott, Founder and CEO of Headset. "Data on Massachusetts' market performance will likely influence the business and investing behaviors of other East Coast states that are either on the cusp of legalizing adult-use products or already have a thriving medical industry. We are delighted to provide our customers with salient and in-depth information as the industry continues to mature on the East Coast."

In the first eight months of 2020, Massachusetts adult-use cannabis sales reached $379M, despite state-wide dispensary closures due to COVID-19 during March, April and May. Despite a dramatic drop in retail sales in the spring, Massachusetts adult cannabis sales have managed to grow 53% between January and August, from $52.0M to $79.6M. Massachusetts stands out among other US cannabis markets with the largest average basket sizes so far this year, at $96.34. Headset Insights will allow cannabis companies to accurately track Massachusetts' market growth, measure brand performance and better prepare operations based on market changes.

To learn more about Headset Insights, please click here .

About Headset:

Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data. Headset focuses on collecting and analyzing consumer transaction information. Headset's models and dashboards help cannabis retailers better optimize their day-to-day operations. In addition, product manufacturers, processors and distributors leverage the aggregated, standardized and anonymized receipt-level sales data in real-time to identify trends and opportunities, stay competitive and collaborate with retail customers. Learn more at https://www.headset.io/.

Contact:

Renee Cotsis

[email protected]

SOURCE Headset