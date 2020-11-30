Headspace and Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Partner on a Groundbreaking Content Collaboration

"Partnering with Headspace to bring wellness and positivity to everyone through premium comedic content delivers on our mission at LOL to keep the world laughing together," said Founder and Chairman of Laugh Out Loud, Kevin Hart. "LOL Studios and Headspace are bringing a diverse set of comedians together in Meditate With Me and I am sharing my own journey with Mindful Runs and Energy Shots, seamlessly fusing comedy with wellness."

The slate of content will roll out in January and include:

"Meditate With Me" YouTube Series - Each episode focuses on the meditation journey of various comedians and the inner monologue or chatter that occurs when they sit down to meditate. Confirmed talent include Kevin Hart , Hasan Minaj, Amanda Seales and Deon Cole . The episodes will live on the LOL Network YouTube channel.

- Each episode focuses on the meditation journey of various comedians and the inner monologue or chatter that occurs when they sit down to meditate. Confirmed talent include , Hasan Minaj, and . The episodes will live on the LOL Network YouTube channel. Daily "Energy Shots with Kevin" featured in Headspace's The Wake Up - Headspace's daily Wake Up content is designed to help members start their day on a mindful note by prompting users to take healthier actions, focusing on five key elements of living a mindful life: meditation, sleeping, moving, eating and playing. "Energy Shots with Kevin" will feature daily motivational episodes, which will be accessible to Headspace Plus subscribers.

- Headspace's daily content is designed to help members start their day on a mindful note by prompting users to take healthier actions, focusing on five key elements of living a mindful life: meditation, sleeping, moving, eating and playing. "Energy Shots with Kevin" will feature daily motivational episodes, which will be accessible to Headspace Plus subscribers. "Mindful Runs" with Kevin Hart - A part of Headspace's Move mode, created to help members strengthen both their mind and their body while making running fun, Kevin will guide and motivate members in this mind-body fitness experience for Headspace Plus members. Mindful running is about being mentally connected to your physical movement through intention, breathing, form and recovery.

"Headspace and Kevin Hart share a passion for bringing joy to people around the world. So, our partnership with LOL Studios is an organic opportunity to merge the worlds of comedy and mindfulness together to make our planet a healthier and happier place," stated Sam Rogoway, Chief Content and Product Officer at Headspace. "We are excited to break new ground with Kevin and LOL by introducing mindfulness concepts through inspirational comedy."

"Our work with Headspace showcases our collaborative approach to production and partnership with world-class brands," said Candice Wilson Cherry, Head of Development and Production at Laugh Out Loud. "We are bringing new and exciting content, IP and projects to market that ignite conversation and spotlight voices who are representative of Comedy In Color. With Headspace we've brought together our brands perfectly, mixing Comedy In Color with wellness and premium content."

About Headspace Studios

Headspace Studios is a multi-platform production studio within Headspace, creating mindful living content for distribution inside and outside of the app. This includes premium TV and film projects, thought-provoking podcasts, and in-app meditation, sleep, move and focus content. Most recently Headspace Studios collaborated with BBC Studios Natural History Unit on a pioneering four part series for BBC Four called Mindful Escapes: Breathe, Release, Restore. The company also works with beloved children brands globally, developing emotional and social learning tools for kids and families with brands like Mattel and Sesame Street. Headspace Studios' podcasting slate includes Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's podcast, "The Gift of Forgiveness"; "Radio Headspace," hosted by Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe; and the "Yes Theory Podcast," from the creators of the popular YouTube channel, Yes Theory.

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching more than 65 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 1,300 companies, such as Starbucks, Adobe, GE, Hyatt and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace supports government entities like New York State and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to offer digital mental health tools. Headspace partners with many of the world's most-recognizable brands, including Apple and Amazon, as well as with Nike, NBA and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team to offer sport and movement content. Headspace Health is Headspace's digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine. Headspace has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, Apple's Best of 2018, Samsung's Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights' top digital health companies, along with being selected for five Webby Awards in health and fitness between 2018 and 2019. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Laugh Out Loud

Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by the world's top comedian Kevin Hart. Through comedy in color, LOL unites a diverse, global audience around an essential connective tissue: LAUGHTER.

From stand-up legends to the next generation of comedic talent, Hart and LOL curate comedy's boldest voices to produce original scripted and unscripted series, stand-up specials, live broadcasts and experiential activations. To Laugh Out Loud, Hart brings the groundbreaking social strategy that earned him 100 million+ followers, sold out 2018's biggest comedy tour in the world, and continues to break box office records. For more, visit www.laughoutloud.com

SOURCE Headspace

Related Links

https://www.headspace.com/

