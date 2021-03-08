HeadSpin Announces Availability of HeadSpin Compass on Red Hat Marketplace

HeadSpin Compass ™, is a new self-serve test automation and performance monitoring product that allows mobile development, QA, and reliability teams to test, measure, monitor, and analyze digital experiences. HeadSpin Compass assures optimal digital experiences on real devices around the world without requiring code changes. HeadSpin Compass delivers complete visibility into digital experiences through in-depth performance data and continuous monitoring and analysis of custom KPIs such as time to interact, loading time, low page content, blank or frozen screens, video QoE and more. The product is unique in the market for its ability to deliver machine learning-based insights and recommendations and its rich app, device, and network performance data for root cause analysis.

HeadSpin helps customers achieve impressive results, including 90% reduction in production issues, 30% faster development cycles, 60% faster in-app download times and has allowed developers to spend 68% fewer hours on quality assurance for new releases.

"HeadSpin Compass was purposefully built to make it easier for developers to launch mobile products quickly, with the high degree of customizable insights necessary to achieve optimal performance goals with the highest level of precision to deliver best in class user experience," said HeadSpin CEO Rajeev Butani. "We are excited about joining Red Hat Marketplace - an open cloud marketplace for customers. Through Red Hat marketplace, our customers can now take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility."

"We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments," said Lars Herrmann, vice president, Partner Ecosystems, Product and Technologies, Red Hat. "With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. HeadSpin Compass offers deep insights from devices operating in multiple locations around the world to help improve the quality of user experience."

"Through Red Hat Marketplace, we're expanding our ecosystem together with partners like HeadSpin and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world," said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. "Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We're excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience."

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software like HeadSpin Compass.

