Heal Ranked 13 on the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heal, the market-leader in doctor house calls, today announces it has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list. This nomination further cements Heal's position on the cutting edge of healthcare and acknowledges the critical role of the social determinants of health.

Heal's primary method of care is the doctor house call, which not only provides a more comfortable and secure environment for patient care, but also allows doctors to observe indicators such as medication bottles, fall risks, allergens, and food insecurities. In addition to this core offering, Heal telemedicine, telepsychology (CA only), and digital monitoring services round out a complete suite of services for patients in New York, New Jersey, Washington, California, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Now in its eighth year, the CNBC Disruptor 50 is an annual list of private companies transforming the economy and challenging established industries through innovation. This year, the CNBC editorial team analyzed more than 1,350 nominations based on both quantitative and qualitative factors to identify companies creating the greatest change in their respective fields.

"When we founded Heal in 2014, my husband and I had just experienced seven long hours in an emergency room with our infant son. We agreed then and there we had to do something about it," said Dr. Renee Dua, co-founder and chief medical officer of Heal. "What we've created is unique in the healthcare landscape – an on-demand house call and digital healthcare service that takes insurance if you have it and is affordable if you don't, staffed by full-time doctors with top notch clinical training and skills."

"I am incredibly proud of the Heal team for all that we've accomplished in the last six years. Put simply, I break it down into three numbers – 200,000, $78 million, and 71%. We've conducted 200,000 visits, saved patients $78 million in healthcare costs, and reduced avoidable ER visits by 71%," said Nick Desai, co-founder and chief executive officer of Heal. "Today we're a Disruptor; tomorrow, I hope the entire healthcare industry catches on. Together, we can change healthcare in this country for the better."

About Heal

Heal is the market leader in doctor house calls, using technology to re-humanize the practice of medicine and deliver better outcomes for patients. With over 200,000 patient visits to date, Heal is quickly gaining popularity. Offered throughout California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, Washington State, Maryland and Washington D.C., Heal believes in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by delivering care in the safety and comfort of a patient's home. Through an easy-to-use app and website, patients can organize a telemedicine or in-home visit with a highly-vetted, board-certified and licensed doctor twelve hours a day, 365 days a year. Note that Heal does not treat emergencies. Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies, as well as Medicare. Heal investors include Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, the Ellison Family, Lionel Richie, and others. For more information, please visit http://www.heal.com/ . Follow us on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

