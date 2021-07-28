Heal the Earth Foundation and Miami Blues Band Have Joined Forces to Help the People of Cuba

MIAMI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, on Friday July 23, Heal the Earth started their concert series, "Rx for Cuba," featuring the iconic big band Miami Blues Band. The band, along with Heal the Earth Foundation, is a non-profit with a current mission to raise money and awareness for special causes that benefit the lives of people around the world. With the recent news about Cuba and their dire need of supplies, Heal the Earth is dedicating a series of free concerts around South Florida, to increase awareness of the desperate plight that Cubans are facing today. Donations raised will be used for the purchase of medicine to send over to Cuba. Heal the Earth and Miami Blues Band, kicked off the first concert series at Calle Ocho in Miami. Calle Ocho is the well known and beloved strip located in the heart of Little Havana, a vibrant neighborhood home to many Cubans in Miami.

Heal the Earth Foundation

The tour continued with their second show at Titanic Brewery in Coral Gables. From two shows, has already raised enough money to purchase much needed supplies and medicines to send to Cuba.

Heal the Earth is hoping to be able to send medicine to Cuba as often as possible until the country's medical supplies and economy improve. As reported by Reuters, "Even as Cuba is leading the race to become the first country in Latin America to develop its own COVID-19 vaccine, the country is suffering acute shortages of basic medicines amid its worst economic crisis in decades."

A guest from Saturday night's show, Katherine DeFranco, traveled two hours to be at the event and make a donation. She said, "It is great to be able to contribute to this fundraising effort. I know the money is all going to help the people of Cuba." Kristen Carranza, the Associate Director for Heal the Earth said today, "I am very pleased with the fundraising capital so far. It is so important to get awareness and help the plight of the people of Cuba as soon as possible and I'm glad we are involved., please come out and support and join us."

More chances to support Heal the Earth in their "Rx for Cuba" tour start again in August. Catch the Miami Blues Band perform for this effort on August 5th at Bay 13 Brewery in Coral Gables, August 6th at Shipwreckers Bar in Fort Lauderdale, and August 20th at Kelly Brothers Irish Pub in Fort Lauderdale. For additional information, visit healtheearth.us and follow @healtheearthfoundation on Instagram.

