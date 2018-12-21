Heal the Earth Through the Arts Foundation Joins Miami Rescue Mission to Celebrate Christmas and Give Back to the Community

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas season, Heal the Earth Through the Arts Foundation has joined Miami Rescue Mission to feed the needy. Dr. Farshchian, Founder of Heal the Earth Foundation, was happy to share in the Christmas spirit of giving and wanted to help the Miami Rescue Mission with its CARE program. "The Mission of CARE Elementary School is to provide a nurturing Christian environment where children from the Overtown community receive the best opportunity for academic success and character development," according to their CARE website. Dr. Farshchian said, "I am here with the Miami Rescue Mission, to ensure that help is given to where it is needed. Whether it is helping a school or giving a hot meal to the homeless and give Christmas cheer and hope. During Christmas, it is nice to give back however one can."

Dr. Farshchian donating to the Miami Rescue Mission CARE program

In the summer of 2017, inspired by Michael Jackson's philanthropic work with the Heal the World charity organization, Dr. Alimorad Farshchian created "Heal the Earth Through the Arts." This charity holds telethons live on Facebook; the telethons help to raise money for the homeless in Miami. Farshchian has stated in several interviews that this is his way of giving back to his community and continuing Michael Jackson's legacy.

The Miami Rescue Mission website states: "Since 1922, the Miami Rescue Mission | Broward Outreach Centers, The Caring Place, has served the homeless and needy of South Florida. Our Broward Outreach Centers were first established in 1992. Our Miami-Dade and Broward Centers serve over 1,300 men, women and children each day. There are approximately 800 people enrolled in our residential life-changing programs. At the heart of these decades of serving those in the greatest need are our core values."

The Mission of CARE Elementary School, which is sponsored by the Miami Rescue Mission, is to provide a nurturing Christian environment where children from the Overtown, Miami community receive the best opportunity for academic success and character development. CARE Elementary School is a ministry of Miami Rescue Mission.

Dr. Farshchian, the medical director for The Center for Regenerative Medicine, has over 18 years of experience in the field of regenerative medicine, helping thousands suffering from arthritis, macular degeneration disease, COPD and congestive heart failure. For more information, please visit www.Healtheearth.us

Earlier today, the spokesman for Heal the Earth, Mr. Bernardo Lessa-Bastos, said, "We are very proud to be contributing to our community through Miami Rescue Mission and advancing our ability to help those in need."

