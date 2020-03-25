HealGrief Introduces New App For Grieving Young Adults And Encourages Physical-Distancing Instead Of Social-Distancing

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, research suggests one in three college students experience the death of a family member or close friend in any 12-month period. Considering the same stat would apply to all college-aged young adults, at any given moment, more than 10 million young adults are grieving a death loss. Adding the current difficult times of self-isolation, it's more important than ever for these individuals to stay socially connected.



National non-profit organization, HealGrief, in its commitment to foster connections with other like-minded young adults seeking support during times of loss, launched the AMF App (Actively Moving Forward) for grieving young adults, aged 18-25, to connect on a whole new level. The app is a tool to find support, deepen connections, engage with groups, find events, webinars, and a host of other valuable and helpful resources. Users must first register at HealGrief.org/AMFApp to verify and protect the safety of all users.

The AMF App is available in the App Store on iOS and the Play Store on Android devices. Once registered, new community members will receive download and sign up instructions.

To accompany the launch of the AMF App, HealGrief also launched a 60-second Public Service Announcement (PSA) for television and radio which can be viewed at HealGrief.org/AMFApp:

"Grief support is essential for young adults, ages 18-25. The ability to process grief and adapt to a new normal after a death loss leads to improved grades, higher graduation rates and the ability to maintain strong personal and professional bonds with family, friends and the community at large," said Fran Solomon, President and Founder, HealGrief. "Through our new AMF App, we hope to make this support readily accessible to young adults, expanding into the age of 30, especially during this crucial time of self-isolation that for those who are grieving can lead to poor coping skills, addiction, depression and suicidal ideology," she added.

Visit HealGrief.org/AMFApp to learn more and follow @HealGrief on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, using the hashtag #GriefAMF to join the conversation.

