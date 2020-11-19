Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations Named a Mutual of America 2020 Community Partnership Award Winner

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America announced today that Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations was named an honorable mention award recipient of its 2020 Community Partnership Award competition.

In 1986, Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations was formed by leaders from seven Tribal nations based in Washington, Oregon and Idaho to address long-term chronic addiction and its impact on Native American youth. Seven years ago, Healing Lodge introduced a groundbreaking 90- to 120-day treatment model that fully integrates Native American cultural and spiritual values and practices, along with best practices for chemical dependency counseling. Healing Lodge operates a 45-bed residential treatment center for Native American/Alaska Native adolescents, ages 13 to 18, and other youth. This facility includes a fully accredited alternative school on its campus so residents can earn educational credits toward a degree while in treatment.

"Since 2013, we have served more than 1,200 adolescents, and 80 percent have completed our program," said Rebecca Crocker, Executive Director of the Healing Lodge. "Equally important, the one-year relapse rate for our residents is 23 percent, compared with a 90 percent national relapse rate following most treatment programs."

"We were stunned and grateful to find out that Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations was selected for the Community Partnership Award," added Crocker. "In response to COVID, we faced the challenge of figuring out how to teach classes at the residential treatment center while meeting social distancing requirements. Our commitment to empowering Native American youth will always inspire us to rise up no matter the circumstances. Education is our cornerstone in guiding adolescents to choose a healthy lifestyle."

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations, make to society.

"The impact of the Community Partnership Award can be seen every day through the remarkable contributions of the nonprofit organizations we've honored over the last 25 years," said John R. Greed, Mutual of America Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 245 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

