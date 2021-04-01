Healing Springs Ranch Announces Dr. Manish Nair, MD as Medical Director

TIOGA, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healing Springs Ranch (HSR), an internationally recognized residential treatment center known for its integrative work with adults recovering from ALL addictions (both process and substance) announced today the appointment of Dr. Manish Nair, MD as Medical Director.

Dr. Manish Nair is a board-certified psychiatrist with 13 years of experience working with a variety of populations from adult and adolescent to veterans and seniors. He completed his psychiatry residency at the University of Kentucky, where he served as Chief Resident. Dr. Nair has also served as a Director for Consult Psychiatry for Albert Chandler Medical Center and Medical Director for Recovery Works as well as acute crisis inpatient facilities and several outpatient clinics.



He is currently a clinical assistant professor for TCU-UNT medical school. He runs an outpatient clinic in Frisco, TX and returned to the DFW Metroplex in hopes of serving his childhood community.

"I chose a career in mental health and addiction because I saw the potential to allow for a paradigm shift in how we approach health," said Dr. Nair. "Traditionally, modern medicine has seen the mind and physical body as two separate things. Realizing that our minds and what we feel, think, believe and practice can affect BOTH our physical and mental well-being, will enhance one's ability to create better health for themselves and lead a less stressful and more peaceful lifestyle. I am truly excited to be joining a team whose passion for mental wellness considers the mind-body connection and is committed to creating comprehensive treatment options, education and positive outcomes for our clients."

"We are pleased to have Dr. Nair in this role. His professionalism, experience, and bedside manner are huge assets to our clinical team," said Rachel H. Graham, CEO and Co-founder of HSR.

About Healing Springs Ranch

Tucked away on 80 acres of beautiful and serene lakefront property north of the Dallas Metroplex, HSR offers an Integrated Addictions Model, which addresses the underlying issues and unresolved trauma behind most, if not all, self-defeating addictive patterns and co-occurring symptoms and diagnoses. As an industry leader, HSR is actively involved in conducting on-going research and publications. HSR's committed to providing innovative and cutting-edge therapeutic modalities and making better treatment options available.

HSR currently offers ETT ® (Emotional Transformation Therapy), Trauma Model Therapy, and the family recovery program, BALM ® (Be A Loving Mirror). Through research, education, and quality services, HSR strives to raise the bar for best practice standards, matching the advances in science and technology to address addiction and mental health at multiple levels.

Life Works Wellness (LWW) is a sister company to Healing Springs Ranch and a part of Elevate Global Partners' family of wellness companies. LWW is a new company focused on helping individuals with life balance, optimal performance, purpose, healthy communication skills, and general personal growth.



